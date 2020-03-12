Lewis Hamilton & # 39; surprised & # 39; let the first game of the F1 Australian GP go ahead

"It is quite shocking that we are all sitting in this room," says Hamilton; F1 and Australian GP say they continue to monitor the coronavirus situation with precautionary measures this weekend







%MINIFYHTMLdc8cad29b8e4da7494e86f63129e0edf11% %MINIFYHTMLdc8cad29b8e4da7494e86f63129e0edf12%

Lewis Hamilton has said he is "very surprised,quot; that the F1 season-opening Australian GP continues this weekend amid the coronavirus outbreak

The F1 world champion expressed his views at Thursday's press conference in Melbourne.

The sport has implemented a series of measures at Albert Park as a precaution and the race weekend is scheduled to continue.

"I am really very, very surprised that we are here. I think it is great that we have races, but it is surprising to me that we are all sitting in this room (for the conference)," said Hamilton.

"There are already so many fans here today and it seems the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little late."

"But already this morning you have seen Trump closing the borders from Europe to the United States and you are seeing that the NBA has been suspended, but Formula 1 continues."

Hamilton, who said he was following all the necessary precautions, added: "I think it is a concern for the people here as it is a great circus that has come here. It is definitely concerning for me."

2:01 Lewis Hamilton is not thinking about a possible seventh drivers' title, but he believes this will be the most difficult year for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton is not thinking about a possible seventh drivers' title, but he believes this will be the most difficult year for Mercedes.

F1 officials monitor the situation

F1 and FIA officials have said they are taking a "scientific approach,quot; to the pandemic to protect staff and fans at their events.

"F1 is in constant dialogue with promoters, government agencies and expert health authorities to ensure the protection of everyone in and around the sport," F1 explained earlier this week.

Measures in place at the Australian GP have seen five team members, four at Haas and one at McLaren, place themselves in preventive self-isolation and undergo precautionary testing after displaying fever-like symptoms. The test results are not yet known.

When is the Australian GP in heaven? Formula 1 is making its long-awaited comeback this weekend, and you can watch each session of the Australian GP live only on Sky Sports F1.

Australian GP chief executive Andrew Westacott said Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "Coronavirus is one of those things that is unique and will cast different circumstances, but we had 86,000 in the MCG for the final of the Women's T20 World Cup, it was a great mass gathering."

"The event continues, all the teams are here, the loads are being unloaded and we have 1500 workers putting the finishing touches on the place."

1:41 Charles Leclerc talks about the importance of Ferrari performing well for the Italian nation at the Australian GP. Charles Leclerc talks about the importance of Ferrari performing well for the Italian nation at the Australian GP.

The second round of next week's season will take place behind closed doors in Bahrain, while what was slated to be the fourth round in China in mid-April was postponed last month.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who serves as director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, said Sky sports: "We are all here and we are trying to continue the work.

"It's a bit of a different situation compared to normal, but I think that's probably true not just for F1, it's probably true for everyone right now. It's kind of hard to know where you are standing. But we are here, so we will try to keep going. "

Charles Leclerc said: "I personally trust the FIA. They obviously have a lot more information than I do about all of this and also about the Australian government for launching this Grand Prix. I trust the FIA ​​and Australia for making this happen and I hope that everything is okay ".

Coronavirus: key sports developments