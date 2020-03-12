Lena Dunham says she is more "tolerant,quot; bodily than "positive,quot; bodily

Lena Dunham, who has fostered a name and reputation for herself not only as an actress and writer, but also for her commitment to the body positivity movement, uploaded an Instagram post earlier today in honor of Awareness Month. Endometriosis.

The 33-year-old artist has previously discussed her complicated relationship with her body, in addition to some of the challenges she has faced in her romantic life. The actress stated: "I have never called myself,quot; body positive "because her thoughts on her curves are,quot; tremendously personal "and not,quot; political. "

According to Dunham, his thoughts on his own image are not always positive. But rather, she considers herself more "body tolerant,quot;. Fans of the actress know that she has been very honest about her struggles with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which generally weakens the walls of blood vessels, joints, and skin.

Additionally, Lena has discussed her struggle with endometriosis, which has led to the removal of her uterus. After her hysterectomy, Lena struggled immensely with prescription drug abuse and has been very vocal about it.

In her post, the actress / writer claimed that while struggling with not one but three different major illnesses, it's hard not to resent her physical condition at times. While addressing her body as "her," Lena claimed that they often drift apart from each other, but ultimately, she and her body finally come together.

The star ended her post with an encouraging statement to others suffering from the disease. She added: "# EndometriosisAwarenessMonth,quot;. Lena was previously connected to singer and songwriter Jack Antonoff, who had just finished working with The Dixie Chicks on her new album. The couple dated for approximately five and a half years.

Regarding her addiction to prescription drugs, Lena, during a conversation with the cosmopolitan UK, said that she had been lying in her parents' apartment for three days trying to "find the will to live."

About two years ago, the actress entered a 28-day rehabilitation program where she was treated for substance abuse problems after her hysterectomy. Lena also has fibromyalgia, the same disease that Lady Gaga suffers from.



