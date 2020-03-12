Lee Radford & # 39; parts company & # 39; with Hull FC after the mauling Super League | Rugby League News

















In what should have been an interview with Lee Radford, Hull FC's Adam Pearson broke the news that Hull FC and Radford had split after a heavy loss.

Lee Radford and Hull FC split immediately after the club's 38-4 loss to Warrington at home on Thursday.

The former Hull player, 40, had been in charge of his local club since September 2013 and twice led the team to victory in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

However, President Adam Pearson announced Radford's departure in highly unusual circumstances immediately after his 38-4 home loss to Warrington, which left the club eighth in the Super League.

"Lee and I have decided to call him one day," said Pearson. Sky Sports

"It was a decision that was not easy for me, but I don't think we are going in the right direction at the moment, so we decided to go our separate ways."

"I would like to put on record the incredible work he has done. He is a loyal guy who works tremendously hard and has put his life in this club for seven years, so we are going to miss him."

Pearson said the decision was made as a direct result of Thursday's performance against the Wolves and revealed that assistant coaches Andy Last and Kieron Purtill will take over temporarily.

"Lee is not stupid and I think he realizes that certain aspects of that performance are simply not acceptable," added the president.

"We have to regroup as a club and as a team, and we will all have to unite."

"Andy Last will take over the team tomorrow morning with Kieron Purtill and we will try to get some players back and try to get back to Huddersfield."

Pearson said he will begin the search for a new head coach immediately, but Last, who has been linked to a job with England, and Purtill, who joined the Widnes club late last season, will have the opportunity to present your claims. for the role

"Obviously we will do the usual investigation and due diligence and ask Andy and Kieron for the next three to four weeks to give us the time we need to bring in the right person."

"That is the challenge for them in their own right. Hopefully they will go on and win some games, but the search begins tonight."