LeBron James, Stephen Curry react to NBA coronavirus suspension: "What we really need to cancel is 2020!"

LeBron James reacted to the NBA move to suspend his season by saying he wished the entire year could be canceled.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar had his say after the league was suspended for an indefinite period, in response to a Utah Jazz player who tested positive for coronavirus.

Basketball suffered the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January, and James was "heartbroken,quot; by the death of his fellow Lakers.

Now the season is on hold and may not resume, prompting James to post on Twitter: "Man, we canceled sporting events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it, It's been a rough 3 months! God bless and stay safe. "

French jazz center Rudy Gobert reportedly signed COVID-19, spurring the NBA to make the decision to suspend all games.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry backed the decision to suspend basketball by asking for a sense of perspective.

He tweeted, "2020 is not (sic). I don't know what to compare this situation to … I just have to buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will come back sometime, but right now, protect yourself. yourself and stay safe out there. "

Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic, Gobert's teammate in France, said his international colleague was behaving well.

"I was on the phone with Rudy. He's doing fine. Let's not scare everyone. I love everyone."

Speaking at a press conference after a 136-131 loss to the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young spoke about post-game discussions at team camp.

He said, "We didn't really talk about the game or how it ended. It was more about the next steps for us, about moving forward and what we need to do to stay safe and try to stay (as far) away from getting this as possible. It was about how we can be more cautious about it. "

Young said the players had an idea that the NBA would suspend the season.

"We knew it, we didn't know all the details until 30 minutes before the game. Maybe tonight it was about thinking about what the next steps are for us," Young said.

He retired with 42 points, although in a losing cause.

"Someone told me it was our last game right now," Young said. "We weren't going to have fans probably for the rest of the season anyway. I wanted to go out there and put on a show for the fans. I was going to go out and fight and play hard and put on a show."

Mike Malone, coach of the Denver Nuggets, spoke after his team's 113-97 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Malone said, "I don't know what this means. I know that instead of flying to San Antonio we are going to fly home tonight."

"We support the league's decision, obviously putting the best interests of the players, the fans, the officials, the coaches and the staff at heart, and we need to focus on what this coronavirus is doing."

"We support their decision and look forward to hearing from them what this means to move forward, because honest with God, I have no idea. And I just hope that we can resolve this and return to playing basketball in a timely manner when it is deemed safe."