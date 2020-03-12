LeBron James says we need to cancel 2020 after 3 months in the rough

After the National Basketball Association announced that it is suspending play over concerns about the coronavirus, Lebron James He took to Twitter to react to the news.
"Man, we canceled sports events, school, office work, etc., etc.," he wrote through the social network. "What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn, it's been a rough three months. God bless and stay safe."
The NBA made the announcement Wednesday after canceling that night's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma. That same day, the organization revealed that an unidentified player in the Jazz had "preliminarily tested COVID-19,quot;. According to the organization, the "test result was reported shortly before the warning,quot; and the "affected player was not in the arena."
"The NBA is suspending play after the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice," the NBA said in a statement. "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."
The Jazz also released a statement on Wednesday.
"This morning, a Utah Jazz player tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. However, the individual's symptoms decreased over the course of today, as a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19, "the team's organization stated. "A preliminary positive result returned just before the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the NBA made the correct decision to postpone the game. When it was determined that the individual would be evaluated, we immediately reported to the league office. The Health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league and all those potentially affected by this situation are paramount in our discussions. "
The Jazz then made it clear that it is "working closely with CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to determine the best way to move forward as we gather more information."
"The individual is currently under the care of health officials in Oklahoma City," the statement continued. "In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time."
As noted, 2020 has not been the easiest year for James. Earlier this year, he also mourned the death of Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester Y Ara Zobayan.
A celebration of the service of life was held in February. James was not photographed on duty and was asked if he attended during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
"Like I said, man, it's just that … I respect your question, for sure," he told the newspaper in February. "It was a very emotional day, very emotional, very hard for me, for my family and for everyone involved."
He, however, praised Vanessa Bryant for his speech.
"The only thing I can get out of this saying is how strong, how bold and powerful Vanessa (Bryant) is to stand there as she did, to deliver the speech the way she delivered that speech," he continued. "I congratulate her. My heart is still with her family, with her three daughters who are still here, with his wife, with his mother and father, his sister. It was a very difficult day. Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for everyone. us. I'd appreciate it if we could move on tonight. That would be great. "
He also said that "it will never be a closure."
"I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and we have our hearts filled with sadness and happiness for his family who is still here," he added later. "So it is not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received not only by the faithful Laker, not only by the family here, but by everyone around the world."