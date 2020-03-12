LeBron James says we need to cancel 2020 after 3 months in the rough

As noted, 2020 has not been the easiest year for James. Earlier this year, he also mourned the death of Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. Seven others also died in the tragic accident: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester Y Ara Zobayan.

A celebration of the service of life was held in February. James was not photographed on duty and was asked if he attended during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"Like I said, man, it's just that … I respect your question, for sure," he told the newspaper in February. "It was a very emotional day, very emotional, very hard for me, for my family and for everyone involved."

He, however, praised Vanessa Bryant for his speech.

"The only thing I can get out of this saying is how strong, how bold and powerful Vanessa (Bryant) is to stand there as she did, to deliver the speech the way she delivered that speech," he continued. "I congratulate her. My heart is still with her family, with her three daughters who are still here, with his wife, with his mother and father, his sister. It was a very difficult day. Obviously celebration, but it was a difficult day for everyone. us. I'd appreciate it if we could move on tonight. That would be great. "

He also said that "it will never be a closure."

"I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and we have our hearts filled with sadness and happiness for his family who is still here," he added later. "So it is not a closure. But it was a celebration, which was well received not only by the faithful Laker, not only by the family here, but by everyone around the world."