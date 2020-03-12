Landfill Supervisor Found "Internal Nerd,quot; to Learn How to Manage Our Trash – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd11% %MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd12%

Amanda Duchesne did not think she would make it as a scientist. But he found his "inner nerd,quot; and is now managing trash storage in a Simi Valley landfill.

"I'm a landfill supervisor here with Waste Management," she says.

%MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd13% %MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd14%

It is Duchesne's job to keep the things we throw away safely stored in your home forever.

%MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd15% %MINIFYHTML9a9a06ae311eb7939ff277b3b42bf8bd16%

"We think of landfills as the dump, they just pile the trash there," she told Danielle Gersh of CBS2. "But that is not really the case."

Sanitation trucks line up here to take their turn, climb a high mountain, and then descend into a valley where they dump all the things we've put on our sidewalk.

"It is essentially the legacy that we as people are leaving on the planet," she says.

Do you know when your trash smells bad when it stays too long? This happens when solids become liquids or gases. The scientific name is leached, but it is better known as "garbage juice."

Eventually, that leachate is converted to methane, which can be harmful or useful.

"We have about 250 low-high, high-vacuum straws that are simply sucking up the methane to make sure it goes into our gas recovery system," says Duchesne.

Properly harvested, the methane that comes from our rotten garbage can either be sold to the electricity grid or turned into "natural gas [that] feeds trucks, feeds homes."

When a landfill reaches capacity, it's up to Duchesne to weigh the possibilities.

"We want to turn them into solar energy fields, wildlife reserves, golf courses, new hiking trails, just tons of potential."

Duchesne earned his degree in environmental geology. Of all STEAM disciplines [science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics], landfill management is primarily based on engineering because, although these fields appear rock solid, "underneath is trash from 50 years ago,quot; .

Amanda said she fell in love with the outdoors as a child.

"I loved the mud and the dirt."

She spent many teenage summers working as a camp counselor. But things got difficult when he got to college.

"I remember thinking that I wasn't going to cut it as a scientist," he said.

His advice to aspiring environmentalists is whatever your fight is: “Find that inner nerd and feed it. That is the greatest advice I can give. "

Waste Management says that with a college degree, you could find a job in your engineering or landfill management departments. And with a high school diploma, you can start garbage collection and work through to the end.