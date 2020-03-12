Lala Kent reflects on the relationship with Randall Emmett as the wedding approaches

The relationship between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett has been exposed since the public discovered that they were dating. As her wedding approaches, Lala is making it known that she appreciates her man for staying by her side throughout the process.

When the Vanderpump Rules star and producer started dating, the older man was still married to the Ambyr Childers actress. Bravo series co-stars and fans of the show judged the much younger woman by her dating choices.

The trial became even more severe when Kent bragged about using her boyfriend's private jet, had her friends sign a confidentiality agreement in Coachella, and publicly quarreled with Randall's baby mom.

See this post on Instagram People have hit us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, everything. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I have ever known. When we met, I felt something that most people just imagine. You represent what a man is supposed to be in a relationship. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. It made me feel beautiful, accepted my flaws, and edified me. For those who have doubted us, looked down on us or supported us and lifted us up, I hope everyone experiences a love like ours. We all deserve it. Thanks Mr. Emmett. I am honored to be your partner. A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on March 12, 2020 at 12:06 p.m. PDT

After Lala lost her father and became very dependent on alcohol to cope, she and Randall had a hard time breaking up. The two reunited and the Irish producer stayed with her when she decided to clean up and be sober.

Kent was extremely grateful on Thursday when she posted a sweet video of them together and accompanied it with a caption that read: ‘People have hit us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, everything. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I have ever known. When we met, I felt something that most people just imagine. You represent what a man is supposed to be in a relationship. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. It made me feel beautiful, accepted my flaws, and edified me. For those who have doubted us, looked down on us or supported us and lifted us up, I hope everyone experiences a love like ours. We all deserve it. Thanks Mr. Emmett. I am honored to be your partner. "

Ad

The two will marry on April 18, 2020.



Post views:

0 0