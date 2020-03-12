La La Land Kind Cafe – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4fb5a6b1bbbd489192160d77b5a2e21d11% %MINIFYHTML4fb5a6b1bbbd489192160d77b5a2e21d12%

– A young Dallas businessman has found a way to help aging children outside of the state's foster care system. It is a Texas treasure, and one latte is happening at a time at La La Land Kind Cafe.

Ciara Moton, 20, is the epitome of a confident, efficient, and hardworking barista. But just a year ago, he was unable to keep a job, lost his car, and became homeless. Away from the foster care system, and whose parents were sent to prison when she was just a baby, Moton has faced difficulties that many could not imagine.

Then last spring, she found out about La La Land Kind Cafe near Lower Greenville, and it changed her life.

"I ended up having an interview," Moton recalled, "and right after the interview they said," Wow, you're the perfect person! We'd love for you to work here, "and honestly, it was amazing to me, because I didn't think they would love me, you know? I guess it's just the feeling of being in the foster care system … I always feel like I'm going to be a burden for someone you know, like I really wasn't meant to be anywhere, but they really made me feel like I was meant to be here, and like a family, and welcomed me. "

It may not have been obvious to her at the time, but the café was opened precisely to help young people like Moton.

Francois Reihani, a 24-year-old businessman and founder of companies like Pok the Raw Bar and Bar Stellar, says it was at a briefing for a local nonprofit that he realized the problem.

"One of the meetings was specifically about children aging out of the system," he said. "I had no idea about that at the time. And they had three kids come in and share their stories, and at the end of the three kids' stories, I was completely in shock. "

And I knew I needed to do something to help.

“Imagine being 18 and literally having no one, going out and being alone. What are you going to do? "Reihani asked." The facts are the people you grew up with in the system, when they go out, they do what they have to do to survive. And many times that is to sell drugs, or unfortunately for the girls, that's selling their bodies. "

He devoted all his energy to creating the non-profit project We Are One, which months later led to the founding of the café.

"That was the time when I knew I could combine my two passions and have a great impact combining both," says Reihani. “Where we can create a place where we not only hire and advise these children, but on a much larger scale, we show other businesses (that) well, you can do this, too. Right?"

He hopes that other companies recognize that success can be found in social entrepreneurship.

For young people like Moton, that kind of support is everything. “I have people who believe in me and support me. I have never had that kind of support in my life, "he said." So I have been able to believe in myself, realize what I want in life and pursue it. "

Moton has now decided that what he wants in life is to get his GED and then a higher education, all with the ultimate goal of helping other children in the foster care system.

As for Reihani, he says that coffee is doing very well. They are building a second location in Oak Lawn and hope to have it open before the end of April.