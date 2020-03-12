KUWK: A concerned Kim Kardashian calls the doctor after witnessing Sister Khloe's cough amid the coronavirus pandemic!

%MINIFYHTML99533eb53a01b7534654c38cc4ad4e9411% %MINIFYHTML99533eb53a01b7534654c38cc4ad4e9412%

Amidst the entire Coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Kim Kardashian is panicking! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has made sure to take all possible steps to ensure that she and the rest of her family stay healthy, so when her sister Khloe did nothing but cough, she immediately called a doctor. !

Kim has also been playing an active role in informing her millions of fans on social media, posting on IG Stories things like how they should greet each other to avoid the virus, but also a clip of how she was cleaning up a Khloe gift for her little ones!

Speaking of Khloe, it was enough for her to cough in the presence of her sister for Kim to immediately call the doctor at home.

Not only that, but he also documented the process, sharing images in his Instagram Stories that showed the doctor at home.

‘Then we have a doctor here, and we are going to show the new way to say hello. You shouldn't elbow because you cough at the elbows, "he said.

Then she asked the medical specialist to help her with something she had been thinking about.

‘So Doc. Khloe gave me this (gift) but I don't want to touch it," she said of Khloe's gift.

Kim even ordered Clorox wipes, proceeding to clean the entire surface of the current aunt Khloe had sent to her children.

The problem was that, as he told the doctor, Kim had seen Khloe cough before handing her the gift.

Obviously, the mother of 4 children was very concerned that her children would get sick in case Khloe was also sick.

This also occurs after Kim shared an eerily accurate prediction from a psychic who said, “ Around 2020, severe pneumonia as a disease will spread across the world, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments. . Almost more puzzling than the disease itself will be the fact that it will suddenly disappear as quickly as it came, it will strike again 10 years later, and then it will disappear entirely. "

Obviously shocked, Kim mentioned in the legend that Kourtney had sent her that prediction in her group chat.



