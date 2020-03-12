Kristin Cavallari reacts to BFF's proposal plan Justin: Look!

While the Very cavallari Italian getaway may have been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutler, it was a real disaster for the best friends Justin Anderson Y Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes.

But how exactly did Justin and Scoot get here? After Kristin's successful family reunion in Monterado, she had Justin, Scoot, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel, Mark Block "Chuy,quot;, Jack Ketsoyan Y Philippa "Pip,quot; Whitfield join them in Italy.

As the Very cavallari Gangs have been known to break loose on vacation, not surprising when everyone had a little fun during a wine tasting session.

"We'd consider ourselves a pretty fancy and sophisticated group, you know? Until we go downstairs, everyone is eating right away," mogul James Uncommon joked in a confessional during tonight's episode. "Classy out the window, we can also lean into this and just hit rock bottom, baby!"

Unfortunately for Justin, he drank more than he intended, leaving him flirtatious. For starters, the celebrity colorist guessed out loud that the winery sommelier was an "excellent lover." Despite Scoot's evident disapproval, Justin congratulated the man's "good vibe,quot; and invited him back to the house.