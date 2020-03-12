Kristin Cavallari reacts to BFF's proposal plan Justin: Look!

While the Very cavallari Italian getaway may have been a second honeymoon for Kristin Cavallari Y Jay cutler, it was a real disaster for the best friends Justin Anderson Y Austin "Scoot,quot; Rhodes.
But how exactly did Justin and Scoot get here? After Kristin's successful family reunion in Monterado, she had Justin, Scoot, Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel, Mark Block "Chuy,quot;, Jack Ketsoyan Y Philippa "Pip,quot; Whitfield join them in Italy.
As the Very cavallari Gangs have been known to break loose on vacation, not surprising when everyone had a little fun during a wine tasting session.
"We'd consider ourselves a pretty fancy and sophisticated group, you know? Until we go downstairs, everyone is eating right away," mogul James Uncommon joked in a confessional during tonight's episode. "Classy out the window, we can also lean into this and just hit rock bottom, baby!"
Unfortunately for Justin, he drank more than he intended, leaving him flirtatious. For starters, the celebrity colorist guessed out loud that the winery sommelier was an "excellent lover." Despite Scoot's evident disapproval, Justin congratulated the man's "good vibe,quot; and invited him back to the house.
"It is very easy to get drunk in Italy, there is wine around you," Scoot said in a confessional. "But, Justin needs to slow this down. He's being a little flirtatious."
During a visit to Dario CecchiniScoot, the famous butcher and restaurant, was even more frustrated with Justin, who asked a server, named Lawrence, to take off your shirt.
Of course, Justin wasn't the only one who felt the side effects of the wine when Kristin was seen screaming about her love for carbohydrates.
"The vegetables come out last, after I'm full," Kristin explained with a laugh. "And then they say, 'Oh, here are the vegetables'. I'm like, 'Forget it! Forget it, I love carbohydrates. I love you!'
After Justin told Scoot to "stop being weird," Scoot reached his breaking point, even leaving the table.
"I'm ready to finish," Scoot said tearfully away from the cameras.
As expected, Justin went out to see his love, and Jay followed the couple soon after.
"Everyone has a breaking point," Jay comforted Scoot after sending Justin away.
The next day, Justin was embarrassed by his actions and revealed that he did not remember part of the night. Once back in the United States, Justin formally apologized to Scoot.
"I can say I don't remember much about that night and I'm not proud of that. It was just out of control and I want you to know I'm sorry about that," said Justin. "You mentioned that it was like, being flirty and I don't even remember that. Definitely embarrassed by that and I just want you to know that I'm really, really sorry."
"It's just not like, a great look, you know?" Scoot replied. "I want you to know that I accept your apology. It will be fine."
After this drama, Justin realized that he loved Scoot more than anything and that it was time to propose to him. Therefore, he asked for Kristin's help while choosing an engagement ring.
"I just got to this point where I'm like, 'What am I waiting for?' He's the man of my dreams, I want to be with him forever, it's time to move on," she shared with one surprised Kristin. "I think I could do it, girl … I'm going to propose."
"Really? Justin, that's amazing," Kristin replied cheerfully.
Best friends then went to a jewelry store and found the perfect ring for Scoot, a "classic and beautiful,quot; gold band.
"Beautiful, like Scoot! That's it," Justin declared.
Will Scoot accept Justin's proposal? For that answer, be sure to watch next week's season finale.
