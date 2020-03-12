Kris Jenner shares valuable social media advice she gave her children

No one knows the power of social media more than Kris JennerThe family of.

%MINIFYHTML7800341b01a0481432adea3f75861b3611% %MINIFYHTML7800341b01a0481432adea3f75861b3612%

Whether it's sharing great personal news or promoting your wide variety of businesses, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and her team have a platform to interact with millions of fans on a daily basis.

But when it first starts on reality TV, Kris is the first to admit that things were totally different online. As a result, he learned some valuable lessons on how to manage the ups and downs of social media.

"I think this is a different time and a different generation and a different age in which we live that suddenly everyone opens up to social media. When I think about it, when we start to do our show and really be that transparent, there was hardly Twitter, "Kris explained in the latest podcast episode of Charged with DVF. "Today, there is also a larger audience, but there is more criticism. So I think you just have to learn to live as honestly as possible, but stay tuned for the road."