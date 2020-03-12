Kris Jenner shares valuable social media advice she gave her children

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
No one knows the power of social media more than Kris JennerThe family of.
Whether it's sharing great personal news or promoting your wide variety of businesses, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star and her team have a platform to interact with millions of fans on a daily basis.
But when it first starts on reality TV, Kris is the first to admit that things were totally different online. As a result, he learned some valuable lessons on how to manage the ups and downs of social media.
"I think this is a different time and a different generation and a different age in which we live that suddenly everyone opens up to social media. When I think about it, when we start to do our show and really be that transparent, there was hardly Twitter, "Kris explained in the latest podcast episode of Charged with DVF. "Today, there is also a larger audience, but there is more criticism. So I think you just have to learn to live as honestly as possible, but stay tuned for the road."
The reality star continued: "I tell my children not to be distracted by all the bulls, nor with all the negativity and all the bad energy that can be extracted from these social media platforms. Just go for the good. Stay true to who you and everything will fit in. I told them that when we started doing our show don't even go online for a while. "
During his candid conversation with Diane Von FurstenbergKris also spoke about her greatest achievements so far.
While a long-running reality show is enjoyable and the billion-dollar ventures are impressive, Kris says there is nothing better than being a mom.
"That is why I would like to be known more and for the first time. I would like people to see me as a mother because it is my greatest achievement and what I am most proud of," she shared.
And when DVF asked Kris what he just wants to be reminded of, the answer was about family.
"A great mother and great-grandmother and just being a good person and being out there trying to do good things in the world," she explained. "I just want to be happy, be with the people you love and be healthy. That is the goal."
