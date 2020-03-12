KJ Apa reveals how Cole Sprouse helped improve his style

Emma McIntyre / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
Everyone could use some honest advice, even KJ Apa.
In a new interview with Men's health, the Riverdale Star began to discuss her shopping style, sharing: "I am a very instinctive and very impulsive buyer."
"I'll go out, see something, I don't even try it on. I just buy it," he shared with the magazine. If you examine the photos of the actor's public appearances, you will soon realize how spectacularly unconventional his wardrobe is, from a star-patterned sweater to a salmon suit. With the help of Warren Alfie Baker, the star keeps fans guessing with looks that strike the perfect balance between slick and playful.
However, he has not always had Baker's guidance. In fact, it took the words of a family co-star to roll the locker room ball. As Apa described to Men's health, Cole Sprouse "He looked at me about two years ago and said, 'Brother, you need a stylist.'"
Before that, "I would appear on the red carpets in jeans and button-down shirts. And I realized, yes, I have to fix this," Apa described.
But, there is an accessory that only the 22 year old player can add to any of their looks.
"Trust is everything," he told the magazine. "Otherwise everyone can see you uncomfortable and it's not a good look."
