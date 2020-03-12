KJ Apa reveals how Cole Sprouse helped improve his style

Everyone could use some honest advice, even KJ Apa.

In a new interview with Men's health, the Riverdale Star began to discuss her shopping style, sharing: "I am a very instinctive and very impulsive buyer."

"I'll go out, see something, I don't even try it on. I just buy it," he shared with the magazine. If you examine the photos of the actor's public appearances, you will soon realize how spectacularly unconventional his wardrobe is, from a star-patterned sweater to a salmon suit. With the help of Warren Alfie Baker, the star keeps fans guessing with looks that strike the perfect balance between slick and playful.

However, he has not always had Baker's guidance. In fact, it took the words of a family co-star to roll the locker room ball. As Apa described to Men's health, Cole Sprouse "He looked at me about two years ago and said, 'Brother, you need a stylist.'"