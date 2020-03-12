King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain undergo coronavirus test as a preventive measure

WENN / PPE / News Photos

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, were reportedly quarantined after she began displaying symptoms related to the coronavirus.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain have been tested for coronaviruses.

The royal couple called medical experts after the Queen realized that they had recently met with a government official, the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, who tested positive for the virus.

Montero and his partner, Pablo Iglesias, have been quarantined. All government officials will also be tested.

"Based on the recent public activities of HM the Queen and the information transmitted by the Government, as a preventive measure indicated by the health authorities, their Majesties have carried out the corresponding COVID screening test this morning," a statement from The couple's office on Thursday (March 12) read. "The results of these tests will be publicly communicated."

As of Thursday, Spain has registered 2,968 cases of coronavirus and 84 people have died.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, were quarantined after she began exhibiting coronavirus-related symptoms on Wednesday night (March 11), reports the BBC.

There are currently 103 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada.

"The Prime Minister will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining the special discussion of the COVID-19 cabinet committee," says a spokesman.

Movie star on Wednesday Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for the virus in Australia, and the actor Matthew BroderickThe reverend's sister. Janet Broderick was quarantined in Los Angeles after contracting coronavirus at a religious conference in Kentucky.