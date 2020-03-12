Kim Kardashian shares passage from psychic Syliva Browne's book: Did she predict the coronavirus pandemic?

Kim Kardashian shared a passage from the book of the late psychic Sylvia Browne End of days: predictions and prophecies about the end of the world And now people ask if she had predicted the Coronavirus pandemic. In the book, which was written in 2008, Sylvia spoke about a pneumonia-like illness that would affect everyone in 2020. Kim shared a photo in her Instagram stories that quoted a passage from Sylvia Browne's book that mysteriously predicted what which many believe to be Coronavirus.

The passage from Sylvia Browne's book comes after Kim called the doctor after Khloe Kardashian started coughing, according to Nick Markus.

Sylvia Browne wrote the following in her book.

"Around 2020, a serious pneumonia-like illness will spread worldwide, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments. Almost more puzzling than the disease itself will be the fact that it will suddenly disappear so quickly as it came, it will strike again ten years later and then disappear entirely. "

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared in her official Instagram story below.

Khloe Kardashian is unlikely to have Coronavirus since the main symptom is fever, not cough or sore throat. In fact, fever is what separates coronavirus symptoms from seasonal allergies that can also cause coughs or sore throats.

Keep in mind that most people who get Coronavirus will fight it on their own, with their immune systems. The main problem is that for those with underlying health problems or the elderly, their immune systems may not be able to fight Coronavirus. As the virus replicates, it will infect the lungs and pass to other organs and can lead to death.

At this point, the only celebrities who announced they tested positive for Coronavirus are Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

What do you think about the passage from Sylvia Browne's book that Kim Kardashian shared with her 162 million followers on Instagram? Do you think that late psychic Sylvia Browne accurately predicted the coronavirus pandemic in her book? End of days: predictions and prophecies about the end of the world?



