Kevin Love, the Cavaliers follow the example of Mark Cuban, will help the workers affected by the closing of the NBA

More NBA teams and a leading player pledged Thursday to help workers who may lose wages while the league is suspended due to the coronavirus.

They were following the example of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who told reporters Wednesday that he would draw up a payment plan for the team's hourly workers.

The Cavaliers and forward Kevin Love were the most public with their intentions. First, the Cavs announced that they would develop "a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is affected by changes to our schedule of regular events,quot; at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse,

Love followed him hours later with an Instagram post promising $ 100,000 from its founding to the Cavs Arena and support staff.

A Cavaliers spokesman told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that "more than a thousand,quot; people are employed at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the Canton, Ohio Civic Memorial Center, where the Cavs G-League affiliate plays.

Hawks majority owner Tony Ressler told The Athletic that his team would follow Cuban's example and pay workers.

"In fact, we firmly believe that it is the right thing to do and a good deal," Ressler wrote in an email to journalist Bill Shea.

McMenamin reported that other NBA teams are developing similar plans.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that the league would suspend play for at least 30 days in response to the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.