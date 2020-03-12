Kevin Love Donates $ 100K To Cleveland Cavaliers Staff Amid Suspension

In times of overwhelming uncertainty, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love He's paying for it.
After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Love pledged $ 100,000 to the Cavs' arena and support staff affected by the shutdown. He shared the news in a poignant Instagram post Thursday.
"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak can be extremely overwhelming," he wrote. Through the game of basketball, we have been able to address major issues and come together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. "
"I am concerned about the level of anxiety everyone is feeling and that is why I am committing $ 100,000 through @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff who had a sudden change in life due to the suspension of NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities, "Love continued.
The athlete's message concluded with a plea for more empathy and kindness as officials work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on many levels, with stigma and xenophobia as just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It is important to know that people with a mental illness can be vulnerable to disease widespread panic and threat effects be kind to each other understand your fears no matter if you don't feel the same be safe and make informed decisions during this time and I encourage everyone to take care of themselves themselves already reach out to others in need, whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events or controlling your colleagues and family, "Love shared.
NBA suspension was decided in part after Utah Jazz player Rudy gobert positive for coronavirus. He issued an apology for potentially exposing others to the virus through what he described as "sloppy,quot; behavior.
On Monday, Gobert ignored NBA temporal rules requiring members of the media to stay six or eight feet away from players deliberately playing the microphones and tape recorders in a post-practice interview. His teammate Donovan MitchellSince then, it has also tested positive for coronavirus.
"I've been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety and shame," Gobert shared on Instagram. "The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put at risk. At the time, I had no idea that I was infected. I was careless and have no excuses. I hope my story serves as a warning and It makes everyone take this seriously. I will do my best to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. "
