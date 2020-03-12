Kevin Love Donates $ 100K To Cleveland Cavaliers Staff Amid Suspension

In times of overwhelming uncertainty, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love He's paying for it.

After the NBA announced the immediate suspension of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, Love pledged $ 100,000 to the Cavs' arena and support staff affected by the shutdown. He shared the news in a poignant Instagram post Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML486ae61d39726378b4e3cd425563853113% %MINIFYHTML486ae61d39726378b4e3cd425563853114%

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent COVID-19 outbreak can be extremely overwhelming," he wrote. Through the game of basketball, we have been able to address major issues and come together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. "

%MINIFYHTML486ae61d39726378b4e3cd425563853115% %MINIFYHTML486ae61d39726378b4e3cd425563853116%

"I am concerned about the level of anxiety everyone is feeling and that is why I am committing $ 100,000 through @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff who had a sudden change in life due to the suspension of NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities, "Love continued.