Kenyan Moore girl Brooklyn Daly is the happiest baby while taking a bubble bath – check her out in this sweet photo

Kenya Moore made fans happy with a new photo featuring a beautiful girl, Brooklyn Daly, while taking a bubble bath. People have always said that Brookie is one of the happiest babies they have ever seen, and the truth is that he is always smiling in the photos Kenya shares online.

Kenya also created a social media account for her daughter because Brookie already has many fans despite her young age, and they always ask for new photos and videos with the girl.

Many fabulous already said that Brookie should become a model because she is very charismatic and beautiful.

Anyway, check out the photo Kenya shared on Brookie's IG account:

Fans can't get enough of the girl.

Someone said "It's starting to look like you Kenya,quot; and another follower posted this: "Hi Brookie. An adorable happy girl & # 39; & # 39;

One commenter said, "There she is! I love seeing this adorable little girl, always happy." Blessed ", and a follower wrote:" Hello Brooklyn! Do you stay clean? You're growing up. Looking like a big girl. Enjoy your bath my love❤🙏🍼 ’

Someone else believes that ‘As you get older, you start to look more like Mom! 💯 ’and another commenter wrote this:‘ Kenya's beautiful karma, we love you both. #Teamtwirl ".

A fan believes Brookie is twinning with her mother: "Awww, she is your twin." What an adorable and sincere photo! "

A follower said, "She is super cute and happy all the time." I love your little sweets! 💕 ’

Aside from this, Brookie's mother, Kenya, has also received a lot of praise lately.

Just the other day, the RHOA star shared a photo on her social media account that surprised her fans.

People praised his pretty face in the comments as if there was no tomorrow and said that Marc Daly is missing a gem by not being with Kenya anymore.



