Kenya Moore is rocking a small black leather dress that shows off her flawless figure – See the photos

Kenya Moore shared a couple of new photos in which she wears a skin-tight black leather dress, making her figure stand out. Fans can't get enough of the gorgeous mom, and they made sure to praise her perfect figure in the comments.

Some fans even said that Marc Daly must be somewhere, hitting the air when he sees her!

& # 39; About last night. Ok, if you saw my life, I admit that things got out of control 🤣😜 It's fun to go out, laugh and dance. "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,quot; premieres Thursday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET / PT at @wetv, "Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Precious! My FAVORITE Real 👑 & Housewife of all franchises from past to present! ’And another follower posted this:‘ Queen, so beautiful. Love your energy. "

One commenter wrote, "Yes, it is … you're handling things well," and another sponsor said the following: "You must come shoot Mrs. Twirl." You're like fire fire fire leave it Smokin '.

A fan said to Kenya: ‘Be strong Kenya. I know that life is not easy. Think of us here too; that the Millions don't have. "

A fan also showed his empathy: "I can't feel your pain, but I only know that you and Brooklyn are forever in our prayers, Marc will regret this, trust and believe."

Someone said: Todo All I wanted to do this season at RHOA is give you a hug! I hope you have a good day. & # 39;

Another follower spilled on Kenya and said this to him: ‘See, that's why those evil stepsisters hate you. Beautiful even if you were wearing rags. Curse. That is why NeNe is exploding. Listen, don't give him what he needs at the meeting. Surprise her by not giving a shit *.

Many people are supporting Kenya these days, especially in the midst of the problems it has had with Marc Daly.



