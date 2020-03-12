Kendrick Lamar joins Taylor Swift in the Headliners lineup

%MINIFYHTML8a69444d2ac5377cbd3fbdada7c69be011% %MINIFYHTML8a69444d2ac5377cbd3fbdada7c69be012%

Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Suzanne Vega, Gilberto Gil, Sinead O & # 39; Connor, Manic Street Preachers, Happy Mondays and Mabel have been named artists, meanwhile.

Kendrick Lamar They will join Paul MCCARTNEY Y Taylor Swift in Glastonbury if the festival bosses can avoid a coronavirus cancellation.

The rapper has been added as the third headliner of the event, while Dua Lipa, the Pet Shop Boys, Suzanne Vega, Gilberto Gil, Sinead O & # 39; connor, the Maniac Street Preachers, Happy MondayY Mabel They have also been named as artists, who will join people like Diana Ross, Supergrass Y King's wool at Worthy Farm in Somerset in June.

Announcing the updated bill for the 50th anniversary of the beloved festival, organizer Emily Eavis revealed that she had her "fingers firmly crossed", the event will continue.

"As things stand, we are still working hard to offer our 50th anniversary festival in June and we are very proud of the bill we have produced over the past year or so," she said.

"No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we'll be in 15 weeks, but we keep our fingers crossed that he's here at Worthy Farm for the best show on Earth!"

The coronavirus outbreak has already affected several tours and festivals, with events such as The WHO, BTS (The Bangtan Boys), Miley Cyrus, the Zac Brown Band, Kiss, pearl jam, Green Day, QueenY Virgin canceling or postponing shows, while the SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach and Ultra Music festivals in the US. USA have been discarded or reprogrammed. Austria's Snowbombing 2020 was also suspended due to the pandemic, as was the Country To Country festival, to be held in England, Scotland and Ireland this weekend.