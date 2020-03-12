Kendall Jenner breaks the Internet in barely visible swimsuit

%MINIFYHTMLc27a8db8b31dd726cffcd5a0764eb04e11% %MINIFYHTMLc27a8db8b31dd726cffcd5a0764eb04e12%

Kendall Jenner has gone viral for several bikini photos she shared on her official Instagram page. Wearing a swimsuit from Australian company Sommer Swim, Kendall showed off her flawless figure in four bikini photos that included a mirror selfie from head to toe. The barely available bikini costs approximately $ 160 and Kendall is giving the brand great free publicity. Once the photos of Kendall in the suit shot up, the swimsuit viral demand shot up. Although the brand is popular with various celebrities, Kendall has made Sommer Swim a household name with his new photos.

Wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, Kendall made sure his eyes were protected from the sun as he chewed on the watermelon. The book How to cure a ghost by Fariha Róisín was at his side. Fans are freaking out about Kendall's perfect abs and it's clear that the 5 & # 39; 10 "model doesn't have a drop of fat on her sculpted frame.

Author Fariha Róisín writes what is defined as "femme queer,quot; poetry and the book is her journey through hatred of self-acceptance, not only as a Muslim woman but also as a lesbian. Some have commented that they find the choice of reading material interesting, as many of Kendall's fans believe she is lesbian or bisexual, but has not come out of the closet.

You can check out the photos Kendall Jenner shared with her 124.6 million Instagram followers below.

Kris Jenner recently suggested that the next of her six children to have a baby would be Kendall Jenner, according to Nick Markus.

Since Kendall is a top supermodel with a flawless body and flawless abs, it would be a big deal for her to choose to undergo pregnancy at this point in her life. Although her sister Kim Kardashian used a surrogate mother for medical purposes, it might seem more plausible that if Kendall wanted to add motherhood to her life right now, she would opt for a surrogate mother instead of subjecting her body to the changes that occur during pregnancy. and childbirth. , and deliver.

What you think? Do you think Kendall Jenner is having a baby soon?



