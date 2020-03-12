Kelly Dodd wishes Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge "The best,quot; after her departure from RHOC, but doesn't miss them at all

Royal Orange County Housewives Star Kelly Dodd is not upset by the departure of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. She says she doesn't miss the duo, but that she "wishes the best for them."

While promoting his positive drinks company's latest charity initiative, October 365, Dodd said We weekly which is "really a relief,quot; that Judge and Gunvalson are gone.

"It's actually a relief. It's actually really fun and enjoyable and we (don't) walk on eggshells. It will be a lighter, more fun, not-so-toxic show," Dodd explained. "They are not my friends. I wish them and their families the best."

The 44-year-old woman says she never meets Gunvalson or Judge because they don't live in Newport Beach and they don't run in the same social circles, and they are no longer really on their radar. Dodd is focusing on her relationship with Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal and her upcoming wedding.

Dodd says she's been so busy with RHOC, his business, Leventhal, and his daughter Jodie, who has not had time to do anything else. Dodd has also been going through a movement, which has been "overwhelming." He added that he finally hired an assistant, which was something he needed to do a long time ago.

Dodd had even more to say about Gunvalson and Judge when he spoke to TooFab in the event.

"Do you know when you like to have a fart and it really hurts and goes into your stomach and knots and then you let go and you feel better? Something like that, ”Dodd explained. Something like that relief. Uncomfortable and it hurts and then you release the gas and you're fine. "

However, after that comment, Dodd once again added that he wishes both Gunvalson and Judge a "great life."

Both Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson announced in January that they were dating. RHOC after 12 seasons and 14 seasons, respectively. Gunvalson moved to his new podcast Whoop It Up with Vicki, and the duo are also filming a new reality show.

New episodes of Royal Orange County Housewives We will return to Bravo later this year.



