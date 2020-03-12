Kelley Flanagan sets direct record on Peter Weber romance rumors

What's really going on between Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan?

That is the question that the entire Bachelor Nation is asking itself, and E! News has its answer from the Chicago attorney herself.

Despite being sent home earlier in the season, speculation about Kelley's relationship with Peter continued in the Single end this week Adding fuel to the fire, Kelley was present on Tuesday After the final rose taping, raising eyebrows. Although Peter professed his love for second place Madison Prewett In the Tuesday night episode, many fans believe that there is something between Kelley and Peter. To begin with, Kelley, who met Peter before the filming season began and was one of the first candidates, was MIA during the filming of Women say it all episode.

Also, it was only this week that Peter's mother declared Kelley her "favorite." So what does Kelley think of all the romantic speculation?

"I heard that. I heard that I'm pregnant and also heard that I'm with Peter right now," Kelley told E! Exclusive news at the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram & # 39; s Tropical Escapes Rosé. "I am not with Peter."

Later he assured us: "I promise I don't go out with Peter. I don't go out with Peter."