Kelley Flanagan sets direct record on Peter Weber romance rumors

What's really going on between Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan?
That is the question that the entire Bachelor Nation is asking itself, and E! News has its answer from the Chicago attorney herself.
Despite being sent home earlier in the season, speculation about Kelley's relationship with Peter continued in the Single end this week Adding fuel to the fire, Kelley was present on Tuesday After the final rose taping, raising eyebrows. Although Peter professed his love for second place Madison Prewett In the Tuesday night episode, many fans believe that there is something between Kelley and Peter. To begin with, Kelley, who met Peter before the filming season began and was one of the first candidates, was MIA during the filming of Women say it all episode.
Also, it was only this week that Peter's mother declared Kelley her "favorite." So what does Kelley think of all the romantic speculation?
"I heard that. I heard that I'm pregnant and also heard that I'm with Peter right now," Kelley told E! Exclusive news at the launch party for Chris Harrison and Seagram & # 39; s Tropical Escapes Rosé. "I am not with Peter."
Later he assured us: "I promise I don't go out with Peter. I don't go out with Peter."
As for why she was invited to the final recording, Kelley doesn't know, but she told E! News that she is "grateful,quot; for the invitation.
"I had the opportunity to experience something that I didn't know how it worked. I thought, well, I'm going to sit in the stands and find out what's going on here, like, let's see how all this happens," he explained. . "It was a little difficult to hear at times, so I really didn't like listening too much because the speakers weren't the best. Um, but it was dramatic."
"I think it summed up this whole season, you know, and there were times when my mouth fell off and there were times when I was panting," Kelley told E! News, sharing that she thinks she summed up the entire season.
Kelly also added about the finale, during which viewers watched Peter end his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and meet the runner-up Madison Preweet"Honestly, I feel bad for a lot of the people involved."
Now that the finale has been aired, Kelly has some advice for Peter as he navigates through the post.Single world.
"You know what, at the end of the day, all these interviews that I've been doing I said that I think it's better for Peter to take time to be alone and find out what he's doing, reflect on everything that's going on and just find out what he wants "
"And if he and Madi exercise, good luck to both of them and I wish them well," Kelley said of the duo.
And as for what she thinks about Peter's mother, Kelley is a fanatic.
"Barb loves me, I guess I'm his favorite. I learned it last night. He came up to me and said, gave me the biggest hug and was so sweet to me," Kelley shared. of their final meeting. "I can't hate her when someone is so nice to me. Yes, she gave me a big hug, she said: & # 39; You are beautiful, I love you, oh my God, I was your fan from the first night! & # 39; Barb I guess he wants to have lunch with me and go shopping and hey, whatever, you know. "
So will we see Kelley in Bachelor in Paradise Next season?
"I don't think it will ever close, as if that opportunity was there, then yes," Kelley told E! News. "I haven't gotten past that stage. The opportunity hasn't even been there, so I haven't even considered it, so we'll see what happens."
