Katie Holmes commends New York for offering help during 'intense' weather after Tom Cruise's divorce

Katie Holmes has opened up to his "intense" divorce from ex Tom cruise.

The 41-year-old actress and Tom, 57, married in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri, 13, before their divorce in 2012, and Katie told InStyle magazine that the experience was overwhelming.

"That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little boy on me," he said of his move to New York after the separation. "We had some fun moments in public. A lot of people I didn't know became my friends and helped us, and that's what I love about the city."

"The Romantics"The star recalled an" incredible moment "in which a local in New York offered the mother a hand, during which she said:" I think I really cried. "

"Suri was six or seven years old and was spending the night at a friend's house while I was watching the ballet at Lincoln Center," said the actress. "At 10 o'clock I got a call, & # 39; Mommy, can you come and get me? & # 39;"

Holmes, who enjoyed a six-year romance with the actor. Jamie Foxx Before their 2019 split, I remembered Suri falling asleep in a taxi on the way home and, "When we got to our building, the taxi driver opened the door and helped me not to wake her up. He helped her get her into the building. So friendly."