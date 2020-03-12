Kate Beckinsale tells a horrible experience with Harvey Weinstein

%MINIFYHTMLf237b119afc9f3e13dd26c7ec59b4d9611% %MINIFYHTMLf237b119afc9f3e13dd26c7ec59b4d9612%

Kate Beckinsale talks about her horrible experience with Harvey Weinstein (says she has had more than one, although none reached the level of a felony). Kate's post follows Harvey Weinstein's 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape. The sentence is a virtual death sentence for the 67-year-old man who has been receiving medical treatment for heart-related problems. Kate described an encounter with Weinstein where he verbally assaulted and intimidated her. There was no recourse for her, and while she applauds the changes taking place in the industry, she also hopes there will be help from the industry for those who are verbally assaulted, intimidated, harassed, and victimized by those in a position of power. .

Talking about the Serenity New York premiere that happened after September 11 (the film was released on October 5, 2001) Kate shared a horrible story of how Harvey rebuked her for what she was wearing at the event.

Kate explained that no one wanted to go to the premiere and said she felt "disrespectful and deaf." Harvey insisted and they had the premiere, but that was not enough to please him. He was furious that Kate was wearing her hair up and dressed in a white pantsuit, rather than an eye-catching celebratory gown that showed off her body. Kate wrote about how he ambushed her the next day and humiliated her.

%MINIFYHTMLf237b119afc9f3e13dd26c7ec59b4d9615% %MINIFYHTMLf237b119afc9f3e13dd26c7ec59b4d9616% “The next morning, Harvey called me and asked if I would like to take my daughter under the age of two to her home for a play date with her daughter of similar age. I said it was fine. I showed up and immediately called her babysitter to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and they said, "No, wait here." The moment the door closed, he started yelling, "Stupid, damn CUNT, CUNT, you ruined my premiere." I had no idea what he was talking about and I started shaking. He said, "If I'm pulling a red carpet, you put on a tight dress, you shake your ass, you shake your tits, you don't put it down like a fucking lesbian, stupid pussy." The shock made me burst into tears. "I tried to say 'Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us felt that the premiere was appropriate, much less go out dressed like it was a bachelor party." He said, It matters, it's my fucking premiere and if I want to fuck on the red carpet, that's what I get. "Livid. I managed to get me and my son out of there and yes, that was one of the many experiences I had and that I had no recourse, and he doesn't fall under a serious crime, but I was punished for that and for other cases in which I said no to him for years, insidiously and apparently irreversibly.

Kate spoke about the relief she felt that Harvey Weinstein was behind bars. He praised Rose McGowan for her bravery, but also addressed the problem that more change was needed across the industry.

What do you think of Kate Beckinsale's account?

