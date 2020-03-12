Kate Beckinsale remembers obscene Harvey Weinstein obscene after the premiere

Kate Beckinsale is sharing a horrible memory that involves Harvey weinstein.

Immediately after the disgraced Hollywood producer's 23-year prison sentence, the famous actress took to social media and recalled an alleged experience with Weinstein at her home. Beckinsale set the scene by posting a photo of herself and one of the convicted rapists, both from the October 2001 New York City premiere of Serenity. In her photo, the actress is shown wearing an all-white suit and tie.

"These photos were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere a few weeks after September 11 with the city still smoking seemed like the most callous, dull and disrespectful idea possible." Beckinsale wrote. "But Harvey insisted. We flew to New York and somehow got over it."

As the Beckinsale story continued, "The next morning, Harvey called me and asked if I would like to take my daughter under the age of two to her home for a play date with her daughter of similar age. I said it was okay. I showed up and he immediately called his babysitter to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, wait here'. "

Then, he alleged, Weinstein explicitly rebuked her verbally. "The moment the door closed, he started yelling, & # 39; Stupid, f – king C – T, C – T, you ruined my premiere & # 39;". He had no idea what he was talking about and started shaking. Said, "If I'm pulling a red carpet you put on a tight dress, you shake your a- shake your t-s don't get off looks like a lesbian f-king, stupid f-king c-t."