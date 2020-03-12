Kate Beckinsale remembers obscene Harvey Weinstein obscene after the premiere

Kate Beckinsale is sharing a horrible memory that involves Harvey weinstein.
Immediately after the disgraced Hollywood producer's 23-year prison sentence, the famous actress took to social media and recalled an alleged experience with Weinstein at her home. Beckinsale set the scene by posting a photo of herself and one of the convicted rapists, both from the October 2001 New York City premiere of Serenity. In her photo, the actress is shown wearing an all-white suit and tie.
"These photos were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere a few weeks after September 11 with the city still smoking seemed like the most callous, dull and disrespectful idea possible." Beckinsale wrote. "But Harvey insisted. We flew to New York and somehow got over it."
As the Beckinsale story continued, "The next morning, Harvey called me and asked if I would like to take my daughter under the age of two to her home for a play date with her daughter of similar age. I said it was okay. I showed up and he immediately called his babysitter to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said 'No, wait here'. "
Then, he alleged, Weinstein explicitly rebuked her verbally. "The moment the door closed, he started yelling, & # 39; Stupid, f – king C – T, C – T, you ruined my premiere & # 39;". He had no idea what he was talking about and started shaking. Said, "If I'm pulling a red carpet you put on a tight dress, you shake your a- shake your t-s don't get off looks like a lesbian f-king, stupid f-king c-t."
"Surprise made me cry," wrote Beckinsale. "I tried to say & # 39; Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us felt that the premiere was appropriate and much less go out dressed as if it were a bachelor party & # 39;". He said, 'I don't care, it's my f-king premiere and if I want to play on the red carpet, that's what I get.' Screaming, livid. "
The star continued: "I managed to get me and my son out of there and yes, that was one of the many experiences I had and that had no recourse, and I was not under a serious crime. But I was punished for that and others cases. " where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seemingly irreversible. "
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Reflecting on the news of his prison sentence, Beckinsale said: "Hearing that he has been in prison for 23 years is a great relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope it will be a deterrent to that,quot;. type of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that, crimes that are not crimes, inhuman intimidation, and covert sickness abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell (and I said so), these too need to go. I hope and pray that we as an industry can begin to ban all abuses of power and expose and eliminate them, for all genders, forever. "
When she signed, "And Rose, brava."
ME! The news has reached the Weinstein team for comment.
In 2017, in the midst of the public storm of accusations against the film's producer, the star recalled that Weinstein called her "c – t,quot; when she described her experiences with him over the years, even when he offered her alcohol in his hotel room when I was 17)
"He opened the door in his bathrobe. He was incredibly naive and young and it didn't occur to me that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After refusing alcohol and announcing that he had school at A la The next morning I left, uncomfortable but unharmed. A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me at that first meeting. I realized that I couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not, "he wrote online at the time.
"I had what I thought were limits: I said no to him professionally many times over the years, some of which ended with him yelling at me calling me a c – t and making threats, some of which made him laugh at the People oh & # 39; Kate lives to say no to me. She talks about the status quo in this business that she was aware that defending myself and saying no to things, while allowing me to feel uncompromising, certainly hurt my career and never it was something that I felt supported by no one but my family. "
