Kate Beckinsale: & # 39; Harvey Weinstein attacked me for looking like a lesbian & # 39;

Kate Beckinsale posted an emotional response to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence, calling it "a great relief."

Beckinsale was one of dozens of women who stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

In an Instagram post, he told the story of the premiere of his movie Serendipity produced by Weinstein in 2001.

"These photos were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere a few weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking seemed like the most callous, dull and disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted. We flew to New York and somehow got over it, "Beckinsale wrote.

She said the former Hollywood executive criticized her for wearing a white pantsuit on the red carpet.

"The next morning, Harvey called me and asked if I would like to take my daughter under the age of two to her home for a play date with her daughter of similar age. I said she was fine. I showed up and immediately called her babysitter to take the babies to another room to play, "Beckinsale wrote. "I went to go with them and he said 'No, wait here'."

She said that when she arrived, he began to curse her.

"The commotion made me burst into tears. I tried to say & # 39; Harvey, the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives, none of us felt that the premiere was appropriate, much less go out dressed as if it were a farewell single,quot;.