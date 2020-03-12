Kate Beckinsale: & # 39; Harvey Weinstein attacked me for looking like a lesbian & # 39;

Kate Beckinsale posted an emotional response to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence, calling it "a great relief."

Beckinsale was one of dozens of women who stepped forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

In an Instagram post, he told the story of the premiere of his movie Serendipity produced by Weinstein in 2001.

"These photos were taken at the Serendipity premiere on October 5, 2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere a few weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking seemed like the most callous, dull and disrespectful idea possible. But Harvey insisted. We flew to New York and somehow got over it, "Beckinsale wrote.

