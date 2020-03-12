Kashmiri Youth Want Indian Forces To Leave: Survey | India News

According to a new survey, more than 90 percent of young college students surveyed in Indian-administered Kashmir would want a complete withdrawal of Indian forces from the region.

Approximately 600 college and university students were part of the survey by researchers from Central Kashmir University and Skidmore University in New York following New Delhi's decision to revoke the special status of the Muslim-majority region last August.

Fearing a backlash to the revocation, India rushed tens of thousands of additional troops to the region, in addition to the more than 500,000 soldiers already stationed there, and suspended the Internet, which was only fully restored earlier this month.

Indian forces have been fighting separatists fighting for Kashmir's independence or the merger with neighboring Pakistan, which also claims Himalayan territory, for 30 years.

New Delhi says the army has been deployed to quell the armed rebellion that broke out in 1989. Kashmir is considered the most militarized region in the world.

Human rights organizations, as well as the UN, have accused Indian forces of carrying out systematic human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, including widespread murder, torture, rape and enforced disappearances.

According to the survey, which was conducted between October and December 2019, 91 percent of respondents wanted a complete withdrawal of Indian forces from the region.

Plebiscite to decide the future state of Kashmir

The same percentage supported holding a referendum to decide the future state of the Muslim-majority region, according to the poll, published in the Washington Post last week.

While New Delhi Holding the region as an integral part of the country, holding a plebiscite allowing Kashmiris to choose to access India or Pakistan has been a long-standing demand by Kashmiris, who for the most part consider India an occupying power .

Many of those who want the region to remain independent from both nations believe that the plebiscite, in its current form, does not adequately address popular aspirations.

In 1953, India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, promised to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir to resolve the conflict, but it was never implemented.

"In addition to being an inherent right, Kashmir nationalism has an older history than the Indian and Pakistani nation-states," Haroon Rashid, a research investigator based in India, told Al Jazeera. "A Kashmir, free from both nations, will cease to be a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia," he added.

On the question of seeking Pakistan's support in the possible resolution of the conflict, only 64 percent of the survey participants responded positively, while 79 percent wanted Western mediators to consider Kashmir as a central part in any negotiation.

& # 39; Too soon & # 39; to survey the youth of Kashmir?

The survey results seem to contradict the claim of the Hindu nationalist government that by revoking Article 370, which gave Kashmir limited autonomy, it would be able to end the decades-long conflict by fully integrating Kashmir into India.

"Based on the responses (in the survey), I think it is safe to assume that many of the young people in Kashmir would prefer at least some autonomy," Yilena Biberman, an assistant professor of political science at Skidmore College and one of the co-investigators. from the studio, he told Al Jazeera.

But Professor Sreeram Chaulia, dean of the Jindal School of Global Affairs, said it was "too early,quot; to assess Kashmir's opinion on the effects of the Indian movement in Kashmir.

When asked about the representative nature of the survey, Biberman said he considered it to be characteristic of the opinion of Kashmiri university and college students.

The survey was conducted in Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir. The current number of college and university students is not available, but it is estimated to reach thousands.

Chaulia said the sample size of almost 600 students from a population of seven million was not representative. He did not elaborate.

Biberman defended the research methodology. "Our methods successfully passed an IRB (Institutional Review Board) process at Skidmore College," he told Al Jazeera. The IRB reviews all research involving human subjects and includes ethical, institutional, legal, scientific and social implications of a research project / survey.

Third party mediation

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, who has described Kashmir as "a great problem between India and Pakistan,quot;, has offered himself several times to mediate the issue, but New Delhi, which considers it a bilateral problem, has rejected the idea of ​​third party involvement.

The dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad over control of the Muslim-majority region dates back to the division of the Indian subcontinent after independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Only seven months have passed since the revocation of autonomy, and at least we will have to wait five to ten years to study the nature of popular perceptions regarding this movement. Professor Sreeram Chaulia, Jindal School of Global Affairs

According to Hafsa Kanjwal, an assistant professor of history at Lafayette College Pennsylvania in the USA. In the US, Kashmir feels that framing this dispute as bilateral in nature has not helped.

"Given the restrictions and the level of repression that exists in Indian-administered Kashmir, it is difficult to measure to what extent Kashmiris are pro-Pakistan or purely nationalistic," added Hafsa.

"I also feel that these two categories continue to clash and ultimately only end up helping the Indian narrative."

Interestingly, the so-called "four-point formula,quot; for resolving the Kashmir dispute, considered a creation of former Pakistani President Parvez Musharraf, remains popular with young Kashmiri respondents in the study.

The "four-point formula,quot; advocates greater regional autonomy, demilitarization, and free movement of people and goods through the Line of Control, the de facto border that divides the Indians and Kashmir administered by Pakistan – and a joint India-Pakistan governance mechanism.

However, Kanjwal of Lafayette College believes this can be seen as a desperate short-term response to India's unwillingness to engage with the central political issue in the region.

While relations between Islamabad and New Delhi are at an all-time low, especially since India's movements in Kashmir last year, respondents generally had hopes for sustainable peace in the region.

Although many, including Samir Ahmad, who teaches at the Central University of Kashmir and was part of the team that conducted this survey, they do not feel there is a will to find a lasting solution.

"Given the lack of political will in India, it appears that the conflict will not be resolved in the near future," he told Al Jazeera.