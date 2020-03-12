Kane scores twice, Blackhawks skates over sharks 6-2 – Up News Info San Francisco

CHICAGO (AP) – Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Wednesday night.

Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik also scored when the Blackhawks gave the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games. Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th consecutive start.

"I thought we had improved as the game progressed," said Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton. “I really liked our second period. We increase the rhythm of our game, the rhythm of our game in the second. I thought we had gained momentum with that. "

Chicago had two power play goals in the midfield against the NHL's best penalty team, stopping a drought from 0 to 14 with the man's lead. Slider sharks entered with a kill rate of 86.4%.

But even after Chicago's uptempo win, the post-game talk focused on the coronavirus and its possible impact on the rest of the NHL season. Many Blackhawks and Sharks players and coaches had learned during or right after the game that the NBA had suspended its season "until further notice,quot; after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

"I think as players they want to keep playing, keep the season," said Kane, who scored his goals 32 and 33. "You try to focus on what you have on hand, to be honest with you. Try not to think about it too much.

"We've been told to wash our hands, don't touch our faces and drink a lot of water. Hopefully that's enough, but if you look at the NBA and there are also some pretty conditioned athletes. It leaked in that league, so I guess that you never know what can happen. "

Evander Kane and Timo Meier had a goal and assist for San Jose in opening a four game journey. Aaron Dell blocked 39 shots.

"We are all upset that we lost the game 6-2 and then you look at what everyone is going through right now," said San Jose interim coach Bob Boughner. "You just have to remember that this is just a game and that more important things are happening."

San Jose's Joe Thornton skated in his 1,636th NHL game, overtaking Scott Stevens for ninth place on the league's all-time list. The 40-year-old forward received an assist.

Two Blackhawks prospects, defender Nicolas Beaudin and forward Brandon Hagel, made their NHL debut after being removed from Rockford from the AHL.

Beaudin was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

"I thought it was great for his first NHL game," said Keith, who was paired with the 20-year-old.

San José led 1-0 after a first uptempo period. The Sharks outscored Chicago 15-14 and both goalkeepers were tested.

Evander Kane opened the scoring during a 5v3 power play at 10:49. Parked in the slot, it deflected Thornton's feed from the right circle past Crawford on the club side.

Chicago outscored San Jose in the second and outscored the Sharks 17-10 while taking a 3-1 lead.

Keith tied 1 with a goal to play at 4:33. With rookie Kirby Dach providing a screen at the edge of the crease, Keith shot from the left point past Dell's glove.

Kane made it 2-1 with another power-play goal with 3:27 remaining in the period. He lunged for the left edge of the fold and leaned into DeBrincat's precise cross-ice feed.

"We went out in the second period and did exactly what we didn't want to do: take two penalties in the first seven or eight minutes," said Boughner. "So the big boys in Chicago started feeling the record and feeling good.

"Once his big boys got going, it seemed like we didn't have an answer for it, honestly."

Saad raised it to 3-1 only 1:25 later. After taking the DeBrincat pass, Saad swept the crease alone and hit Dell with a low shot between the pads.

Nylander took a high shot from the slot at 1:31 of the third. Meier reduced it to 4-2 just over 5 minutes later, shooting a high shot past Crawford from a clash.

Kane added his 33rd goal of his own rebound with 3:41 remaining to make it 5-2. Kubalik scored his 30th goal with 1:57 remaining.

NOTES: Keith, 36, added an assist for his fourth two-point game this season. … San Jose F and Captain Logan Couture ran out of concussion protocol after being hit in the head with a disc against Colorado on Sunday. … Chicago D Adam Boqvist missed the game under a concussion protocol after elbowing his head against St. Louis on Sunday. … Chicago C Drake Caggiula scratched himself with a right hand injury sustained in a fight against the Blues. … Chicago D Lucas Carlsson returned after sitting down two games after being hit in the head with a disc.

