Kandi Burruss teases the hilarious looks on her own face while showing the support of Tammy Rivera

Kandi Burruss shared some photos with her and some beautiful RHOA ladies, and mocked the expression on her face in most of the photos. Check out the latest photos that Kandi decided to post on her social media account below.

The ladies showed their support at a party organized by Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka.

‘My girl @charliesangelll and @wakaflocka had a premiere party for their new show, so the whole city came out to show love! Be sure to tune in Thursday night at @wetv to watch! Sidebar: Swipe left to the last two photos. Whatever @producerprincess was saying must have been good! The expression on my face is hilarious "Kandi captioned her post, which includes more photos.

You can also see Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore in the photos.

Tammy skipped the comments and said, "Thank you, Kandi, for always showing love and support!"

Someone commented: ‘Lol Kenya doesn't even look good on all of you! She just runs after you now huh. "

A follower said: I'm sorry, but I'm not sorry, I don't like that you and Kenya are best friends, I love you Kandi, but that woman has given too much negativity to be close to … I'm afraid of what The future holds its friendship.

Another follower wrote: "I am nonchalant when it comes to Kenya. Sometimes I love her, sometimes I am not sure, but I LOVE seeing her happy and having fun despite all that has happened."

Someone else praised Kenya and said, Ken Kenya is better at being a real life beauty queen, honey! "Don't come for my beauty,quot; ’

A follower loves that Kandi is so supportive of all her friends: "Kandi, you are very supportive of all your friends, you always show up and show love, and that's great to watch."

Someone else addressed Eva's snapback: ka @kandi your facial expressions r always to die 4! Lmao! 🌻 Eva🌻 got the snapback of the baby's body in the lock! ’

A follower is happy to see Kandi and Kenya being friends: "I am very happy that you have always been friends with Kenya." Friendships work best if the "friend,quot; part is reciprocal. "

Earlier this week, Kandi made her fans happy when she shared a new Talk about it episode.



