Juventus footballer Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus | News from Italy

Italian soccer club Juventus announced Wednesday that one of its players, defender Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus.

Rugani, who also plays for the Italian national team, is the first player in the country's top soccer league to test positive for the virus, as the outbreak continues to spread in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Italy soared again to 12,462 infections on Wednesday, a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a pandemic. With 827 deaths, Italy is the second most affected country after China.

Juventus, which has won the last eight Serie A titles, announced the result on its website and social media channels.

The club said Rugani and "those who have had contact with him,quot; are being isolated. He also said that the footballer does not show any symptoms of the disease.

Juventus trained earlier on Wednesday, although it was unclear if Rugani was present. The club had previously said forward Cristiano Ronaldo was still in Portugal "pending events related to the current health emergency,quot; after visiting his mother, who suffered a stroke last week.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a national blockade in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3. However, Juventus are scheduled to play the French club Lyon at home in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Rugani was an unused substitute in the team's last game, at home against Inter Milan last Sunday. That match was played in an empty stadium according to a government decree before the measures became even stricter in Italy.

Shortly after Juventus' announcement, Inter Milan released a statement saying the club had decided to suspend "all competitive activities,quot; until further notice.

He added: "The club is taking steps to implement all necessary procedures."

That is likely to include self-isolation for all players and staff.

Inter Milan's Europa League match against Getafe on Thursday had already been postponed after the Spanish club said it would not travel to Italy.

Rugani was also on the substitute bench for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Lyon on February 26. The last time a match against Spal football club started was on February 22.

Juventus' under 23 team recently had to be quarantined after a player from an opposing team tested positive for the virus. That quarantine ended on March 9; none of the players showed symptoms.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the WHO, people with mild disease recover in about two weeks. People with more serious illnesses may take three to six weeks to recover.