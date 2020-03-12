Jury Orders BART to Pay $ 6.3 Million in Police Sahleem Tindle Jr. Fatal Shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info / AP) – A federal jury ordered Bay Area Rapid Transit to pay more than $ 6.3 million to the family of a man shot and killed by a traffic officer after an altercation with another man in 2018.

John Burris, a well-known civil rights attorney representing the Sahleem Tindle Jr. family, said Thursday that family members are satisfied with the verdict against BART.

BART officer Joseph Mateu was on duty Jan. 3 at the West Oakland station when he heard gunshots outside the station. He found Tindle fighting with another man over a gun and shot him in the back.

The officer had no information on who fired the gun or who owned it, and did not seek to obtain the information.

Alameda County prosecutors in October 2018 declined to file criminal charges against Mateu, saying the officer acted reasonably and had to make a split-second decision.

BART officials did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, but spokeswoman Alicia Trost told The Mercury News of San Jose in an email that "they respect the process and are reviewing options."

