Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy BFF's Best Snow Getaway

Talk about the best trip for girls!
Thursday, Julianne Hough Y Nina Dobrev They were targets of BFF once again during their recent getaway, where the stars took their friendship to the mountains for a fun-filled ski trip.
Excited to hit the tracks with each other, the Dancing with the stars alum and the Vampire Diaries Star turned to social media to document every aspect of her journey, starting with her ski outfit. "Snow Bunnies," Nina captioned a photo of herself and her best friend, all dressed up. Adding a small flare to the picturesque snowy mountains, he donned a vibrant multi-colored ski suit. For her part, Julianne wore an equally striking yellow outfit.
For their second day on the mountain, lifelong friends seem to have had a change of outfit and it was the Rock of Ages star rocking the rainbow outfit. "Trying to be incognito on the mountain today," Julianne wrote on Instagram, mocking her stunning outfit. Not as bold as the day before, Nina wore a pair of snow white pants that featured a red star print.
Spending a moment appreciating nature, Julianne shared a series of selfies of herself heading up the mountain, captioning the post: "Soaking It All in Gratitude."
When the duo wasn't tearing him apart on the slopes, they found time to relax together at a hot spring. "#FullMoonParty," Nina shared, along with some fun photos of herself and Julianne wading in the water in the moonlight.
Julianne and Nina's BFF trip comes two months after a source revealed that the dance professional and her husband Brooks Laich They have been "spending time apart,quot; following the NHL player's announcement that he wants to explore his sexuality.
"They have spent time apart but are not ready to share what is happening between them," the source told E! News in January. "They don't even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."
The source added: "(Julianne) has been very private about this moment in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is keeping her work commitments, like him, and has kept them separate. But things have definitely changed. in your relationship. "
