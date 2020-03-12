Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Enjoy BFF's Best Snow Getaway

Talk about the best trip for girls!

Thursday, Julianne Hough Y Nina Dobrev They were targets of BFF once again during their recent getaway, where the stars took their friendship to the mountains for a fun-filled ski trip.

Excited to hit the tracks with each other, the Dancing with the stars alum and the Vampire Diaries Star turned to social media to document every aspect of her journey, starting with her ski outfit. "Snow Bunnies," Nina captioned a photo of herself and her best friend, all dressed up. Adding a small flare to the picturesque snowy mountains, he donned a vibrant multi-colored ski suit. For her part, Julianne wore an equally striking yellow outfit.

For their second day on the mountain, lifelong friends seem to have had a change of outfit and it was the Rock of Ages star rocking the rainbow outfit. "Trying to be incognito on the mountain today," Julianne wrote on Instagram, mocking her stunning outfit. Not as bold as the day before, Nina wore a pair of snow white pants that featured a red star print.