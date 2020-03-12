Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released from prison

A judge ordered the release of former US Army analyst Chelsea Manning from a Virginia jail. Manning has been jailed since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury.

Manning's appearance before the jury was no longer necessary, and "his arrest no longer serves any coercive purpose," Judge Anthony Trenga wrote in his order. Under the order, Manning will be required to pay a total of $ 256,000 in conditional fines, which began accumulating daily as of May 2019.

Manning attempted suicide yesterday, the New York Times reported. A hearing to consider his confinement was scheduled for tomorrow.

Manning was convicted in 2013 on espionage charges of providing hundreds of thousands of government files to WikiLeaks. He spent seven years in military prison before President Barack Obama commuted the rest of his 35-year sentence in 2017.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for violating the Espionage Act, and is accused of helping Manning attempt to access Defense Department computers. Assange is fighting London extradition.