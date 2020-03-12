Jordyn Woods reacts to backlash for wearing an abaya in the Middle East

Jordyn Woods He says he did not want to disrespect the Muslim community by wearing a traditional garment while on vacation in the Middle East.
The time of 22 years in the USA USA It's well documented on his Instagram, but a recent visit to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque (and the many selfies he took during it) has drawn some criticism from his followers.
In response to a commentator's claim that Jordyn and her family "mocked,quot; the religion of Islam, she wrote: "I'm sorry if I offended you, but to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya … In no world I would try to make fun of another person or my culture. "
He also captioned a separate post, "For those of you who don't know how to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya. It was an incredible experience to be able to see the beauty of another culture."
An abaya is a cloak-like garment typically worn over a woman's clothing to protect modesty. Others criticized Jordyn for continuing to show her hair through the abaya, which she also addressed.
"I just received a proper education. Thank you sister," said Jordyn.
Woods is now considering shortening his trip due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"It gives me an excuse to go back to Dubai to skydive as I wanted," he said on Instagram Stories. "From the looks of it, going home would be the best idea sooner rather than later. This is crazy."
Watch ME! News Monday through Friday mornings at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLd2c9e18e2cfd82b673a87d8557dac10e17%