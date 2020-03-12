Jordyn Woods reacts to backlash for wearing an abaya in the Middle East

Jordyn Woods He says he did not want to disrespect the Muslim community by wearing a traditional garment while on vacation in the Middle East.

The time of 22 years in the USA USA It's well documented on his Instagram, but a recent visit to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Mosque (and the many selfies he took during it) has drawn some criticism from his followers.

In response to a commentator's claim that Jordyn and her family "mocked,quot; the religion of Islam, she wrote: "I'm sorry if I offended you, but to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya … In no world I would try to make fun of another person or my culture. "

He also captioned a separate post, "For those of you who don't know how to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya. It was an incredible experience to be able to see the beauty of another culture."