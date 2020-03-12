Jordyn Woods does the craziest thing on her trip to Dubai: watch the video

Jordyn Woods is currently in Dubai, probably on a business trip. He once mentioned his fitness brand while telling fans that he was on a flight to Dubai, and that's why a lot of people assumed this is one of the reasons he's there.

He made sure to keep his fans up-to-date on what he's doing there, and posted all kinds of photos and videos on his social media account.

The last clip he posted is pretty wild, and you can check it out below, too.

"I will probably never do this again." I know I'm crazy to be here, but the scream and the braids … the best title wins, "Jordyn wrote in her post.

People found all kinds of subtitles for this video, as you will see below.

Someone said, "This looks like the slide that God uses when He is taking you out of heaven," and another follower posted this: "

Another follower posted: ‘God kicked me out of the sky when he found out I didn't forward that email 17 years ago. "And one commenter wrote:" When you thought you were going to heaven but the door opened to hell. "

Someone else said, "Here come the comments,quot; slipping into the DMS "and,quot; a fan wrote this: "Me trying to escape this coronavirus."

Another fan thought of this subtitle: "When you said you wouldn't fall in love with him, but he drags you with him."

Someone else said: ‘This side is confusing, does it take you underwater? It looks fun.

A follower posted this: "But this is also what it feels like to shoot my shot as a Libra." Getting into DM couldn't be more accurate than this video hahaha. "

It really seems like Jordyn is having a lot of fun and living her best life despite all the coronavirus drama around the world.

