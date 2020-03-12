Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah set the record for divided rumors

Don't believe everything you read, friends!

Earlier this week, pop culture fans began to wonder where things are American idol winner Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah.

What is the cause for concern? In screenshots captured by The Shade Room, Dana posted a cryptic message on social media suggesting possible relationship struggles.

"You can't force someone to stay married to you," the tweet said. "Especially after you made them look like a fool publicly twice. God is not in it." Hmmmm!

But before speculating too much, the couple tried to clear the air on social media and make it clear that everything is fine.

"Trust me when I say this. If my wife and I were having trouble … NONE OF YALL WOULD KNOW. Lol," Dana shared on Twitter. He also posted on Instagram with the caption: "The internet is a wild place." Also, Jordin seemed to face her when she shared a photo with her husband and their growing baby.