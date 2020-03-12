Jojo Siwa plays shy when asked to confirm Elliott Brown's romance – she gets mad at him and admits they look cute together!

%MINIFYHTML3b86c16fc9a90674a26d2e8f0bae8e0f11% %MINIFYHTML3b86c16fc9a90674a26d2e8f0bae8e0f12%

Jojo Siwa has romantically related to Elliott Brown and the fans have gone crazy! But when the online personality was asked about her alleged young love, she played shy.

In other words, during a new interview, Jojo replied that she and Elliott had been friends for a long time, since they were both eight years old, to be exact!

So while fans have been showing them a lot of support and getting excited about how cute they are together, they apparently aren't getting official confirmation from Siwa.

While chatting with E! News, Jojo was asked about the dating rumors, but his response was that they had been "friends forever."

Interviewer Jason Kennedy noted that she has a framed photo of the teenage boy in her room and wanted to know what the deal was with that.

In response, the dancer and YouTuber said "I've really talked to him about how he was going to answer this, because he was like," I know it's going to show up sometime. "Elliot is his name. He's been a friend of mine to the family. Oh, my God, I've known him since he was 8. Since he was 8. "

As you can see, she managed to avoid giving a concrete answer about the dating speculations that started after she posted about him twice in late February and earlier this month.

First, she posted a photo on IG in which she revealed that she had long ago made her friend some custom glitter high-top sneakers so that they could match her own.

The boy republished the same add-on and captioned it: "Very blessed … I had an amazing time in Cali with everyone."

Additionally, earlier this month, the two also posted a TikTok video together in which they danced.

During the same interview, Jojo burst out on him again, saying that ‘He came here and we had a great time. And, he is an amazing kid. And I, his family are the nicest people and we have been friends forever. "

However, he admitted that they look cute together!



