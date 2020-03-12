Johnson stops restrictive measures in UK fight against virus

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resisting mounting pressure to align with radical responses from other European countries to try to curb the coronavirus, stuck to a remarkably restricted set of measures on Thursday, even as the Trump administration exempted Britain of a trans – Ban on travel in the Atlantic.
In a speech and a long press conference that followed, Mr. Johnson and his health and science advisers said that the government is asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay home for seven days and asking seniors who avoid cruises and schools to cancel Excursions abroad. But Britain will not close its schools and has yet to ban large public gatherings, such as concerts or sporting events.
Mr. Johnson's approach contrasted sharply with taxes by neighbors such as Ireland and Denmark, where authorities said they would ban mass gatherings and close schools. It raised more questions about why President Trump exempted Britain from the travel ban, but not France or Germany, which have gone beyond Britain to try to limit the spread of the disease.
Medical authorities estimated the number of infected people in the country between 5,000 and 10,000, about 10 to 20 times the official estimate of 590 cases. These numbers, they warned, will increase rapidly in the coming weeks.
On Thursday, the virus had another high-profile victim: negotiations between Britain and the European Union for a post-Brexit trade deal. Already under heavy pressure from a compressed calendar, the two sides said they would not meet in person next week in London on schedule, but would explore other options, such as conducting the session via video conference.
"It is now a global pandemic, and the number of cases will increase dramatically," Johnson said at a press conference on Downing Street. "Many more families are going to lose loved ones prematurely."
Britain's reluctance to follow its neighbors reveals both scientific skepticism about the effectiveness of actions such as the closure of schools and travel bans, and a calculated decision, which government officials said was based on sophisticated models, to spread the effects of the virus. Fewer people are ill at any time, and the National Health Service, which is less busy in the summer months, is not overwhelmed.
Britain, in effect, is accepting that people will become infected as the price for increasing immunity in the population.
Also, if they enact radical measures too soon, officials said, the risk is that it will make people resistant to such policies later, when the virus is more widespread and those measures have a greater impact. Schools, for example, would have to be closed for 13 to 16 weeks to be effective, they said.
Johnson said he understood the public could question the disparity between Britain and other countries, but said the strategy was based on the recommendations of his advisers, a potentially risky course if the measures were deemed inappropriate.
In his speech on Wednesday night announcing the travel ban, Trump said he was targeting the European Union because, he said, "he did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other critical points." But British officials said such bans do not work, noting that three-quarters of intensive care patients in Britain had no history of traveling.
Britain's main policy change was asking those with a temperature over 37.8 degrees Celsius, or 100.4 Fahrenheit, or a persistent cough lasting more than a few hours, to stay home for seven days. Scientists said the disease is most infectious the moment people first experience symptoms, making this form of self-isolation the most effective step in reducing its spread.
Johnson announced his steps just hours after Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said events with 500 or more should be suspended, while Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said schools, colleges and facilities childcare would be closed. until March 29.
The Johnson administration argued that canceling major public events would have a limited impact: only a 5 percent reduction in spread, he estimated. If people watch sporting events in bars, rather than in outdoor stadiums, they could be at greater risk, officials said.
Regarding school closings, they said the children would spend more time with their grandparents, risking the spread of the virus to a more vulnerable age group. In addition, parents in critical jobs, including in the health service, would have to stay home, making it more difficult to deal with the epidemic.
With almost 600 cases and 10 deaths, Britain is not far behind France and Germany in the evolution of the virus. The number of cases increased by 140 on Thursday, the first time the daily increase exceeded 100.
Trump's exemption appears to be primarily a symbolic pat on the back for Britain's exit from the European Union, a policy he has championed.
In its proclamation enforcing the ban, the White House said it had targeted the 26 countries in the Schengen zone because "the free flow of people between countries in the Schengen area makes it difficult to control the spread of the virus." But travel between the Schengen countries and Great Britain is hardly more restricted; Trains run every hour between London and the mainland.
The State Department said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday about The rocket attack against the American and British troops in Iraq. But the department's statement did not mention that Mr. Pompeo told Mr. Raab about the impending travel ban.
Diplomats said they were not surprised by the White House's lack of warning, given that it had not consulted or warned allies before previous sensitive decisions. Some said the exemption would be a relief to members of Mr. Johnson's government, given the economic disruption that would be caused by a ban.
For Brexiteers, it was a vindication of their campaign to separate from the European Union. Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party, said on Twitter that Trump's steps were "drastic but necessary,quot;, evidence that "the UK is now treated as an independent country."
It was, said Peter Westmacott, a former British ambassador to Washington, "music to the ears of Brexit."
"Of course," he added, "the announcement is not helpful with the central issue right now, which is the test, so we can curb the spread."