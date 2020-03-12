LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resisting mounting pressure to align with radical responses from other European countries to try to curb the coronavirus, stuck to a remarkably restricted set of measures on Thursday, even as the Trump administration exempted Britain of a trans – Ban on travel in the Atlantic.

In a speech and a long press conference that followed, Mr. Johnson and his health and science advisers said that the government is asking people with flu-like symptoms to stay home for seven days and asking seniors who avoid cruises and schools to cancel Excursions abroad. But Britain will not close its schools and has yet to ban large public gatherings, such as concerts or sporting events.

Mr. Johnson's approach contrasted sharply with taxes by neighbors such as Ireland and Denmark, where authorities said they would ban mass gatherings and close schools. It raised more questions about why President Trump exempted Britain from the travel ban, but not France or Germany, which have gone beyond Britain to try to limit the spread of the disease.

Medical authorities estimated the number of infected people in the country between 5,000 and 10,000, about 10 to 20 times the official estimate of 590 cases. These numbers, they warned, will increase rapidly in the coming weeks.