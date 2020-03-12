Jazz's Rudy Gobert apologizes for his 'sloppy' behavior after a positive coronavirus test

Jazz center Rudy Gobert publicly addressed his positive coronavirus test (COVID-19) in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying he has felt "fear, anxiety and shame,quot; since learning of his diagnosis.

%MINIFYHTMLd815c96b7d0da50d8a9b34c79a88e1ec11% %MINIFYHTMLd815c96b7d0da50d8a9b34c79a88e1ec12%

The NBA announced Wednesday that it will suspend the season indefinitely after Gobert's coronavirus test tested positive. Those test results forced the NBA to postpone the Jazz-Thunder game scheduled for Wednesday night and kept the Utah and Oklahoma City players in quarantine in their locker rooms at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was the only other Utah player or staff member to test positive for the virus, according to The Charania de Shams of AthleticBut Gobert faced much criticism for his blatant attitude toward the pandemic. Gobert jokingly played the reporters 'recorders and microphones days earlier, and had reportedly been "sloppy in the locker room,quot; touching other players' belongings, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

MORE: What Can Come Next for the NBA After Rudy Gobert's Positive Test?

"I want to thank everyone for the great amount of concern and support in the past 24 hours," Gobert wrote. "I have been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … most of all fear, anxiety and shame. The first and most important thing is that I would like to publicly apologize to people I may have put in danger. At the time, I had No idea I was infected, I was sloppy and I have no excuse.

"I hope that my story serves as a warning and makes everyone take this seriously. I will do my best to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus. I am very careful and will recover. completely. Thanks again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take every step to stay safe and healthy. Love. "

The Jazz said in a team statement Wednesday that a player (the player was not identified as Gobert) had "tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection,quot; and a test for COVID-19 tested positive "fair formerly tipoff "of the Jazz-Thunder game.

"We are working closely with CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and the NBA to determine the best way to move forward as we gather more information," the statement read. "The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City. In coordination with the NBA and state officials, we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

Gobert should be able to recover smoothly in the long term, but the main concern is obviously how the virus could spread considering that 34 different players have shared a flat with Gobert since Friday.