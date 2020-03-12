Jade of the super mare Apple withdraws | Racing News

Gordon Elliott praised Apple Jade as "the horse of a lifetime,quot; after the curtain was closed on his career at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned mare earned 11 Degrees during a stellar race, an account that includes the 2017 Mares & # 39; Hurdle in Cheltenham, the Irish Champion Hurdle in Leopardstown and three consecutive renovations of the Hatton & # 39; s Grace in Fairyhouse.

After a handful of disappointing efforts, the eight-year-old girl won again in Leopardstown during the Christmas period, but subsequently failed to shoot at the Galmoy hurdle and connections suggested that the Paddy Power Stayers' hurdle would be her swan.

Having been given a bold look ahead for much of the way by champion jockey Richard Johnson, Apple's Jade faded into eighth place, after which his retirement was confirmed.

Elliott said: "She has been the horse of a lifetime, she won 11th grade.

"She's going to go to the stud now. We've been lucky to train her.

"She had fun today. The engine is no longer as fast as it used to be."

"She owes us nothing,quot;

Eddie O & # 39; Leary of Gigginstown echoed Elliott's sentiments.

He said, "Apple Jade has been the horse of a lifetime. She has been absolutely fantastic.

"No mare has won 11th grade. She is a very special mare.

"One of the most special days for me was when he won the 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree in April 2016, when he won by a record 41 lengths."

"You will now be covered and enjoy the retirement you deserve.

"She has been an amazing mare. Beating the children over two, two and a half and three miles is something very special, it was fabulous."

Apple Jade won 15 of her 28 races in total, earning £ 814,910 in prizes and awards.

Having started her career in France, she was originally trained by Willie Mullins in Ireland, earning two degrees, before joining Elliott in the fall of 2016.