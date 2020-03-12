Italy tightens closure after death toll from coronavirus soars | News

Italy stepped up its coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday and ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, and beauty and hair salons, following the largest daily increase in deaths in any country outside of China since the outbreak began.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that all stores would be closed except for supermarkets, food and chemical stores, and companies must close all nonessential departments.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6af106258fda7163b9750bebea690fd011% %MINIFYHTML6af106258fda7163b9750bebea690fd012%

"Thanks to all the Italians who make sacrifices. We are proving to be a great nation," Conte said in the nine-minute broadcast.

"We will only be able to see the effects of this great effort in a couple of weeks," he said, referring to daily bulletins announcing the number of new cases and deaths.

On Wednesday, the death toll in Europe's worst-hit country rose in 196 in 24 hours to 827. Confirmed cases across the country rose to 12,462 from previous 10,149.

The latest measures will take effect from Thursday and will remain in effect until March 25, the prime minister's office said.

"The country needs responsibility from all of us, the responsibility of 60 million Italians who are making great and small sacrifices every day," Conte said.

Shadow direction

His grim speech echoed the words Conte used just two days ago when he extended a quarantine in the hardest hit northern regions to the entire country, banning all non-essential travel and public gatherings until April 3, halting events. sports and extending a school closure.

Existing restrictions on public gatherings and travel had already emptied the streets amid the forced closure of schools, universities, and museums. Many other businesses had also closed.

The cathedrals released handwritten notes canceling the mass and the cafes apologized to their regulars for having to turn them down.

The central streets of Rome were deserted on Wednesday night and the buses that are usually crowded with commuters ran almost empty.

"I can't even recognize Rome now," said Muscovita Yekaterina, 30, as she posed alone for a photo next to the bustling Trevi Fountain in the heart of Rome.

Under the latest measures, trains and urban public transport will continue to operate, as will essential services such as plumbers, mechanics, and service stations.

Such measures are having a high cost in the Italian economy and Conte previously announced to set aside 25 billion euros ($ 28.3 billion) to support companies and families and soften the effect of the virus.

Older people are particularly susceptible to the virus, and Italy has the oldest population in Europe with almost a quarter of people 65 and older.

Most Italians appear to be abiding by the strictest controls imposed on any western nation since World War II.

An Ixe agency opinion poll showed that 89 percent of Italians supported their authorities' draconian measures, and 78 percent said they would support even tougher measures.

People have been told to stay at least one meter (three feet) from each other and handshakes are frowned upon. Italians have started talking to each other a few steps away, while often laughing at regulations along the way.

"As soon as the emergency is over, we will organize a free carbonara day for doctors, nurses and health workers," said a final note from a restaurant in Rome's popular Trastevere neighborhood.