Italy: punishment in times of coronavirus | News from Italy

Rome Italy – Italians who entered their third day of a national coronavirus blockade on Thursday had trouble adjusting to their new reality, and national media reported that 161 people had been sanctioned by police in a single day for violating a decree.

Those found guilty face a three-month prison sentence or a fine of 206 euros ($ 230) as authorities sought to enforce the new rules.

Many of these violations were unequivocal, such as holding a funeral procession, keeping establishments open after the 6 p.m. curfew. or move between cities without having a "self-certification,quot; shape that allows The holder must travel for a previously approved reason.

Other infractions, however, were less clear.

On Wednesday, the media reported that police punished a 51-year-old Peruvian man in Rome, a group of five men in Mantova and a 17-year-old man who was traveling in Milan to see his girlfriend accused of "being in the streets unnecessarily "and,quot; move without a valid reason ".

Keep stores open after 6 p.m. can bring fines or even jail time (Emanuele Cremaschi / Getty Images)

The same day, a video of the police in Naples screaming at an old man sitting alone on a bench to go home was widely broadcast online. Puzzled bystanders noted that the decree did not impose a general prohibition on going outside, and expressly allowed people to leave their homes to exercise as long as they were within a meter of others.

Lucas Mennella, a history professor in Rome, said he and his girlfriend were walking near the Colosseum on Wednesday when police stopped them and told them they had to go home because "the situation was not good."

"We said that it was not true that we could not be outside (as it was not at the time), that we were limited to the commune but that we were going for a walk, but then we gave up and walked back. Otherwise," he said. Al Jazeera.

As similar stories proliferated on the Internet, online comment forums and social media accounts across the country erupted into confusion, and users questioned why parks, bars, and restaurants were kept open if businesses were not allowed. people use them.

All establishments except grocery stores and pharmacies would close until March 25, but the parks remain open (Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu)

In a speech delivered on Wednesday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte addressed some of his questions by announcing that all establishments except grocery stores and pharmacies would close until March 25, but said the parks would remain open for sports activities. and activities.

At the same time, however, the updated guidance from the Interior Ministry stipulated that all Italian residents must now carry the "self-certification,quot; form to leave their homes, with the only valid reasons for going outside to meet essential job requirements, for health or other strict needs.

The seemingly conflicting instructions left the media struggling to come up with their own interpretation of the rules.

On Thursday morning, the national newspaper Corriere della Sera published an article titled "No walks allowed,quot; at the same time that the newspaper La Reppublica declared "Going for a walk is not prohibited,quot;, citing unnamed sources from the Interior Ministry.

"I would like to know, unequivocally, if I can take a walk to stretch my legs. Does that count as a sport? And if I don't have sports clothes, could a jealous policeman sanction me?" Al Jazeera was asked by Federico Anghele, a Genoa-based activist for the non-profit organization The Good Lobby.

When contacted, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry press office confirmed that people are allowed to walk outside in the vicinity of their home, or take their dog for a walk, provided they bring their "self-certification,quot;. by checking the "reasons for necessity,quot; box.

Police were unable to confirm media reports that 161 people had been punished at the time of publication.