"It means a lot,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

– A World War II veteran who did not finish high school in his youth will soon receive the diploma that has eluded him for decades.

Oscar Nipps Jr. of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, started training camp "two years after the day Pearl Harbor was attacked,quot; and served in the United States Army until the Japanese surrendered.

"He was on the boat right next to the Missouri when the Japanese came to sign the peace treaty in the Missouri," his son, Roland Nipps, told KUTL.

Oscar, 94, finally returned to his home in Broken Arrow, went to work, and raised a family.

But like years past, Oscar somehow never managed to finish high school, until now.

"We always had plenty to eat, clothes to wear and a warm and friendly home and parents who loved us, so you can't ask for anything more than that," said Roland.

But as the years went by, Oscar somehow never finished high school, until the Military History Center pressed him on Broken Arrow.

"Oscar Nipps Jr. is going to be part of the Broken Arrow 2020 high school graduation class," said soccer head coach David Alexander.

"It means a lot," said Oscar, who already has a street in Broken Arrow named after him.