Israel faces a definitive question: how much democracy should Arabs get?

But even some of Mr. Gantz's supporters are reluctant to partner with Arab politicians, saying that a state established to protect the Jewish people, and still in conflict with the Palestinians, cannot trust important political decisions to people whose sympathies may be with the other side .

The ongoing debate, which has delayed the effort to depose Mr. Netanyahu and could compel Israel to maintain A record fourth election, ignites a question at the heart of the country's existence as a democratic and Jewish state:

Are the votes of Arab citizens worth as much as those of Jews?

Arab citizens represent a fifth of Israel's population and, for the first time, have approached proportional representation in Parliament. The predominantly Arab Joint List garnered almost 582,000 votes and a record 15 parliamentary seats, enough to be decisive in an election in which neither Mr Netanyahu's bloc nor Mr Gantz's block won a majority.

But Mr. Netanyahu stated that those votes "are not part of the equation." The Joint List, he said, "attacks our soldiers and opposes the State of Israel."

Critics said his removal from the Arab vote was not only selfish: the 15 seats combined with the Gantz coalition would remove Netanyahu from office, but also racist and undemocratic.

"Firing more than half a million citizens by making the 15 members of the Joint List illegitimate, along with incitement against anyone who engages with them, crosses a red line," wrote Yuval Diskin, former head of the security agency. internal, on Wednesday at Yediot Ahronot.