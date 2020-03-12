Israel faces a definitive question: how much democracy should Arabs get?

JERUSALEM – Israelis eager to end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's career obtained a slim majority in last week's election.
But one thing has kept them from coming together to send him out to pack: A sizable portion of the anti-Netanyahu majority consists of Arab lawmakers, and the Jews cannot agree on whether to consider them partners or enemies.
Netanyahu says the Arab bloc includes lawmakers who support terrorism and oppose Israel's self-definition as a Jewish state.
His opponents, led by former army chief Benny Gantz, who held coalition talks with Arab party leaders on Monday, say a vote is a vote, and that Netanyahu is happy to trust those same lawmakers when it suits him.
But even some of Mr. Gantz's supporters are reluctant to partner with Arab politicians, saying that a state established to protect the Jewish people, and still in conflict with the Palestinians, cannot trust important political decisions to people whose sympathies may be with the other side .
The ongoing debate, which has delayed the effort to depose Mr. Netanyahu and could compel Israel to maintain A record fourth election, ignites a question at the heart of the country's existence as a democratic and Jewish state:
Are the votes of Arab citizens worth as much as those of Jews?
Arab citizens represent a fifth of Israel's population and, for the first time, have approached proportional representation in Parliament. The predominantly Arab Joint List garnered almost 582,000 votes and a record 15 parliamentary seats, enough to be decisive in an election in which neither Mr Netanyahu's bloc nor Mr Gantz's block won a majority.
But Mr. Netanyahu stated that those votes "are not part of the equation." The Joint List, he said, "attacks our soldiers and opposes the State of Israel."
Critics said his removal from the Arab vote was not only selfish: the 15 seats combined with the Gantz coalition would remove Netanyahu from office, but also racist and undemocratic.
"Firing more than half a million citizens by making the 15 members of the Joint List illegitimate, along with incitement against anyone who engages with them, crosses a red line," wrote Yuval Diskin, former head of the security agency. internal, on Wednesday at Yediot Ahronot.
"It appeals to racists," Dan Meridor, a former minister of Mr. Netanyahu's Likud party, said in an interview. "And it goes against a basic principle of Zionism: we fight for a Jewish majority on earth. The assumption was, the Arabs vote. Otherwise why would you need a majority?
But the Jewish reluctance to rely on Arab support to form a government is so widespread that three lawmakers supporting the centrist Mr. Gantz have now said they would not accept that coalition.
In parliamentary mathematics haunting the country this week, the loss of three seats would deny Gantz the majority, even if he joined forces with Arab members.
That equation leaves Israel mired in the political standoff that has paralyzed the government for more than a year, with Netanyahu clinging to power even as he faces trial on corruption charges starting next week, and Gantz refuses to join a coalition leaving. Mr. Netanyahu in charge.
But the dilemma runs deeper than who runs the next government. Throughout its history, Israel has kept its Jewish essence and democratic system in an often awkward balance. Now I could end up giving one primacy over the other.
"They say our votes don't count exactly because this time we can change the game," said Aida Touma-Suleiman, a legislator for the far-left Hadash party on the Joint List.
In the past, when Arabs complained about the lack of democracy, he said, Israeli politicians pointed to the fact that Arabs have the right to vote and hold office. And some do, even in Parliament and on the Supreme Court.
"Today, as our power gradually increases, they are showing their real belief that we shouldn't be able to have any real influence," he continued.
But even Mr. Netanyahu's Jewish critics who accuse him of exploiting racist sentiment say the issue is more complicated than that.
"When important decisions are made that affect existential aspects of Israel, it must be argued that there must be a Jewish majority behind those decisions," said David Horovitz, editor of The Times of Israel. "It is not a simple dilemma."
Israel, says Itamar Radai, an expert on Arab-Jewish relations at Tel Aviv University, is not "one nation under God,quot;, like the United States, but two nations are still in conflict in one territory.
"They both have heroes who have really killed people on the other side," he said. "The question is not just about equal rights."
The most common argument against allowing Arab lawmakers to play a decisive role in the formation of a government is hypothetical: if Gaza's rockets rained down on Israel, would Mr. Gantz hesitate to respond forcefully for fear that his government could fall?
Gantz's advocates say Arab lawmakers would have no influence on such security decisions and could do little more than protest, as they do now.
Others say that in a democracy, worse things could happen.
"Then it will fall," said Itamar Rabinovich, a former Israeli ambassador to the United States. "But if it is a different government, perhaps there will be no shooting from Gaza." You could go much further than this government to improve life in Gaza. "
Those who say it is legitimate to delegitimize Arab politicians often cite the most extreme backgrounds of some members of the Joint List, particularly the nationalist Balad party: One lawmaker, Heba Yazbak, praised the convicted murderer of a four-member Jewish family and expressed your support for an Israeli accused of spying for Hezbollah.
But extremists exist on both sides: Before the elections, Netanyahu courted a right-wing lawmaker known for keeping a portrait at his home of Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Palestinians while praying at a mosque in 1994.
Netanyahu has long used Arab lawmakers like Ahmad Tibi, a former adviser to Yasir Arafat, as political obstacles to stoke anger from the right. And on the day of the 2015 elections, he notoriously accelerated his base by saying that the Arabs went to the polls "en masse."
But the question has reached a critical point because Arab citizens have never had as much power as now.
Until the vote on March 2, they had generally turned out to vote at lower rates than the Jews, or divided their votes among various parties. This time, the Joint List captured almost 9 out of 10 Arab votes cast.
And with Arab citizens eager to return to Mr. Netanyahu over a number of issues, including the passage in 2018 of a law that states that only Jews have a national right of self-determination in Israel, they really came out en masse.
Under military rule until 1966, Arab citizens, described by Israel's Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion as a potential "internal enemy,quot;, were a captive political audience, their legislators confined to satellites of Jewish political parties. The first independent Arab party emerged in 1988, but the majority of Arab citizens continued to vote for the Jewish parties.
Arguably, his political influence peaked in 1992, when two Arab parties with a total of five seats supported Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, strengthening him during the Oslo land for peace process.
In return, Rabin carried out a series of reforms, said Mohammed Dawarshe, an activist and expert on Arab-Jewish relations: higher budgets for Arab areas, equality of welfare benefits for families with children and backward infrastructure jobs in the abandoned arab villages. "In my city of 7,000 people, there were probably fewer than five phones in 1992," he said.
But after Rabin's murder by a right-wing extremist in 1995, Netanyahu's election in 1996, under the slogan "Bibi is good for the Jews," ended what Dawarshe said had been "the golden age of the Arab citizens in Israel. "
In the 1970s, Arab citizens demanding their rights waved Israeli flags to demonstrate their loyalty, he said. But by the time the Second Intifada broke out in 2000, sparking nationalist sentiments and sympathetic protests within Israel, the flags were Palestinian.
"Many Jews saw those clashes as proof that Arab citizens are a fifth column," said Dawarshe.
Regardless of what emerges from Gantz's effort to evict Netanyahu, Israeli Jews now need to find a new way to forge a common cause with a galvanized, stronger and more secure Arab minority, Rabinovich said.
"If you are a conventional Israeli, you say, 'OK, they don't accept our land claim, we have different narratives, but now we both live in the same country, they are equal citizens and they've discovered their political power & # 39; ”he said." If they screw your head, you find a way to live with them. "