Is Kate Middleton pregnant again? Are you ready for baby number four? That's the focus of an article in the next issue of Life & Style on March 16, 2020. According to the report, rumors are circulating that suggest Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting another baby. No one from the royal family has confirmed this report citing an unidentified source, but fans hope it is true. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Canada, people would love to see a new addition to the family of Prince William and Princess Kate. The royal couple are already parents to Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (4), and Prince Louis (who turns two in April).

Life & Style exclusively reported that Kate and Prince William are having their fourth child. The report quoted a source who stated the following.

"In the past few weeks, the couple can't keep their hands off each other. They seem so in love and everyone thinks it's because the baby news has brought them closer together. Kate feels exhausted and nauseous. She is experiencing the same spicy food cravings. she had with George. He's avoiding alcohol and lovingly puts his hand on his stomach when he thinks no one is watching. "

Although the report has not been confirmed, fans are delighted with the idea that Princess Kate is pregnant and are sharing the news on social media. You can see a photo of Kate Middleton smiling and holding her hands in a position that some suggest suggests she has a growing baby bump underneath.

The Life & Style source continued to chat about Kate Middleton's bump.

"Although the 28-year-old Duchess of Cambridge is still incredibly skinny, she's actually gained a few pounds and has a small lump. Kate started feeling really tired almost three months ago, which makes them think she's getting closer to her second quarter and due August. Rumor has it that he surprised William with the happy news of Valentine's Day. "

What you think? Do you think the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant?

Do you think the Life & Style report is true? Would you like to see Prince William and Princess Kate have another baby?



