IPhone shortage could end soon, as work resumes at Foxconn – BGR

IPhone assembler Foxconn says production has resumed and is exceeding expectations.

The worst of the coronavirus outbreak is apparently behind China as a whole as life begins to return to normal.

Although production in China is returning to normal, iPhone sales are expected to be lower than usual as the rest of the world is facing the outbreak.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit China in late 2019, one of the country's first steps was to keep its citizens out of the places where they might be most likely to contract or spread the virus. Stop and think for a moment how much of what you own was made in China or contains parts that were made in China and you can begin to understand the impact of countless factories that shut down for days or weeks at a time. Unsurprisingly, Apple's iPhone was one of many products affected by the shutdown.

As we have repeatedly reported over the past few weeks, iPhone production slowed significantly, leading to limited supplies and lower sales worldwide, but now that the situation appears to be stabilizing in China, Hon Hai Precision Industry (also known as Foxconn) reports that not only has production finally resumed at its factories in mainland China, but the factories have "exceeded expectations,quot; (through South China Morning Post)

%MINIFYHTML805459b08eb19632e889f32995dab4ee11% %MINIFYHTML805459b08eb19632e889f32995dab4ee12%

After Foxconn factories were quarantined in February, the company suffered its worst monthly revenue drop in more than five years. Foxconn is the leading assembler of iPhones, which is one of the reasons that Apple was forced to tell investors that its March quarter would be disappointing. There was no clearer sign of this than when Apple was reported to have sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China in February.

The good news is that production is increasing faster than expected, and speaking to reporters this week, Foxconn founder Terry Gou Tai-ming said that supplies to his facilities in China and Vietnam had returned to normal. . And yet, it was not all good news, as the founder warned that the market could take much longer to stabilize with the viral outbreak that continues to spread around the world. He was particularly concerned about the United States:

In the United States, what we are concerned about is the market. If production resumed quickly but consumers stopped spending … that would be key to the economic recovery.

Gou also said he is concerned about the supply chain in Japan and South Korea, where the outbreak has yet to be contained as effectively as in China. He also spoke about the rising price of RAM and supply issues with display panels, but did not elaborate on how this relates to the coronavirus outbreak.

It goes without saying that even if factories in China start operating at full force once again, it will be months before the world economy returns to normal as virtually every country on Earth faces the spread of COVID-19. Until then, sales of nonessential items, such as a new smartphone, will continue to suffer.

Image source: DAVID CHANG / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock