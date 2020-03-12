Inside the inspiring life and still strange death of Christina Grimmie

In a June 2016 interview, a musician still on the rise laid out the rest of his year's plans for the entertainment site. PopCrush.
Having recently released their second EP, Side toShe was struggling to release a full-length album for that December. "I definitely want to do that because there is so much great music right now," he shared. "I will write for the next few months." Assuming he met that challenge, he was hoping that another tour could be on the horizon, ideally with one of his best-known contemporaries.
"Somebody like Ariana (Big) or maybeOnly one direction, you know, if I had the dream tour. Even (Justin) Bieber. I would love to open for Bieber, it would be amazing, that would definitely be the crowd I would like to play, "said the singer, though she noted that an album was still her most pressing focus:" Lots of amazing new music, I have so many things to come! ! "
Three days later, Christina Grimmie He went.
The why of everything still haunts. But for some reason on Friday, June 10, 2016, the 27-year-old shooter decided to follow his plan, having traveled from his home near St. Petersburg, Florida to spend a night at the Orlando Courtyard. Marriott After Grimmie opened for the rock band Before You Exit at the Plaza Live Theater, the part-time Best Buy employee lined up with the rest of the autograph seekers. Except instead of approaching with a copy of her EP or a photo to sign, he found her wielding two 9mm Glock pistols with two magazines loaded in her pocket and a large hunting knife strapped to her ankle.
Associates would later tell the police that he harbored an obsession with Grimmie. And at some point his concern turned deadly. After the singer's brother, Marcus Grimmie, who watched the attack unfold, knocked him to the ground, the killer turned his gun.
His actions, just the first tragedy to hit the city that weekend with 49 revelers shot dead in the Pulse nightclub the following night, shortened the life of a promising 22-year-old musician whose fatal flaw turned out to be his open weapon. Embrace the fan base that he had consistently accumulated since his 2009 appearance on YouTube.
"She would call them her & # 39; friends & # 39 ;, friends and admirers combined," her friend Ashly Nicole told E! News in the days after Grimmie's murder. "And all of her fans knew each other. Christina had regular relationships with her fans. She was very generous."
However, upon hearing Grimmie say it, she was the lucky one. "I have literally seen her cry," Nicole said of her friend who would have celebrated her 26th birthday today, "because she is very happy with the kindness and love she would receive from her 'friends' on a daily basis."
After all, it was her dedication that propelled the New Jersey native from a young girl with a karaoke machine to an internally recognized musician. "My fans are literally most of why I am so far away, because I am doing what I am doing is because you support me and love me," he said.
At the age of 15, Grimmie began uploading videos of herself singing cover songs on YouTube, her username, zeldaxlove64, reflecting her love of video games. "My friend convinced me to put on a video, when I originally didn't want to," she said. Ew to record yourself playing the piano and singing Miley Cyrus"" I don't want to be torn " Hannah Montana. "I did it on July 17, 2009."
Youtube
As an increasing number of fans clicked on the Grimmie snippets singing hits from his room with the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, his hobby became a habit. "More and more, I made it a routine to post videos, and now I'm doing pretty well, I'd say," he said in 2011. Ew interview. Collaborating with other YouTube personalities like Kurt Schneider, Alex Goot Y Tiffany Alvord helped her gain traction, but it was an opportunity to see Selena GomezThe mother who really helped the teenager break through.
Mesmerized by the cover of Grimmie Céline Dion"My heart will go on,quot;, Mandy Teefey urged her husband Brian Teefey, already presiding over her stepdaughter's red-hot race, "to go after me in a non-creepy way," Grimmie shared with E! News in 2012. "But that's how they caught me with them."
A certain Brian even found a solution when a message to Grimmie's YouTube page went unanswered.
"I was 16 years old and I was in school at the time," he broadcast to Teen mag in 2011. "My brother was in my Miley Cyrus video for just a second, so I put his link in the description. Brian tried to contact me, but it's very difficult to do because of all the messages. So he contacted my brother instead of So my brother texted me in the middle of the school, like, 'I really think Selena Gomez's stepfather is trying to contact you.' I didn't believe it; I'd heard too many stories. It turned out to be true, and he came to our house. We discussed things and everything fell into place. "
That involved Grimmie going to California for a month of vocal lessons, outperforming the likes of Justin Bieber, Rihanna and even Gómez herself in a 2011 My YouTube contest, and releasing her first EP, find me, in 2011, which earned him a place in The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I love to write," he said. Ew. "I was able to write on six or seven of the eight tracks, obviously with help … however, I wrote & # 39; Find Me & # 39; and & # 39; Unforgivable & # 39; on my own. I didn't want any song about dance and partying, because to be honest, there are too many about that. I'm a 17-year-old girl and I want to sing about things that matter to me, not just dance and get drunk and blah blah blah. I wanted to write with feeling and emotion. "
The following years brought several professional achievements. Grimmie toured twice with Gomez, preparing for performances by listening Panther Y Metallica. "That kind of music will make your heart race and be ready for a crowd," he said. Teen mag, noting that the pop star was generous with her advice.
"She really taught me two things. First: be yourself no matter who's talking about you. She said, 'You have to be yourself in every situation,'" Grimmie shared. "The other thing is to keep going when you're wrong live. I'm one of those people who laughs at everything. If I'm wrong, I'm just saying 'Ha! I totally didn't want to do that'. Selena has taught that if your microphone goes off, or you stumble or do something stupid, keep going. "
Ethan Miller / Getty Images for iHeartMedia
And as her YouTube performances recorded increasingly impressive numbers, she also garnered the Best Woman in New Media award at the 2011 American Music Awards and released her 2013 studio album. With love.
But his biggest break, no doubt, came in 2014 when his portrayal of Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball,quot; convinced the four judges in The voice–Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Usher Y Shakira"To rotate your chairs."
He ended up choosing the leader of Maroon 5 as a coach and navigated through the battle and the knockout rounds with streamlined reinterpretations of Katy Perry& # 39; Dark Horse & # 39; Y Jason Mraz"I'm not going to give up," his performances inspire Levine to sing, "You're more comfortable there than I am."
Although he ended up finishing third Josh Kaufman Y Jake Worthington, four of its covers, including a version of Duck"Mama I & # 39; m Coming Home,quot; appeared in the Top 10 of iTunes and left with three record deals, including one of little Wayne and an offer from Levine to join his 222 Records.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
"The voice He did a lot for me in terms of showing that I can, despite that kind of pressure and professionalism, "he said. The Michigan Daily in an interview a few days before his death. "It's about being able to handle everything and keep your head level."
In fact, despite her exposure skyrocketing, she was careful never to forget her roots, staying close to the devoted group of listeners who had helped her place her in this position.
"She was always watching me and giving me advice and it was wonderful to be around," said Nicole, who initially connected with Grimmie online. "She was silly, she always made silly faces and tried to make you laugh. She was just happy and she also made everyone around her happy. Of course, she would have serious times at times, like all of us, moments when she would." emotionally pick you up and motivate you and tell you to get out of what you were going through. "
Lisa Lake / Getty Images for iHeart Media
Noticing his slightly darker address: "It was just things that had been on my mind for a while that I hadn't let go of before; it's special to me," he said. The Michigan Daily I was eager to share more: "I want to release some of the new things because right now I'm doing a lot of things that I'm proud of."
In the nearly four years since her death, she has continued to inspire posthumously, thanks in part to her family's decision to remove B side, with the work that had made her so happy.
"It's completely amazing because we were obviously devastated as a family," shared his brother Marcus during an appearance in March 2017 on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show. "For the first three months, we didn't even do anything, and then, around August, she'd say, 'Hey, you know, we have so much music she's been working on.' And close fans, friends and family. We have been constantly asked about it, and we owe it to her. " Another studio album, Everything is vanity It has also been released and other unreleased tracks are available as its YouTube numbers continue to rise.
Marcus and his parents Tina Grimmie Y Bud Grimmie They were also present to accept the Humane Society Impact Award in April 2017 on behalf of the singer who had worked so hard to "save my beautiful and beautiful animals," as she once said to her YouTube followers. .
Undoubtedly, it is his family that was most devastated by the tragic turn his life took, but with a strong devotion to his faith, they have been careful to look for the positive side. Even the end of Tina's long battle with cancer in 2018 was labeled bittersweet, a message from the Christina Grimmie Foundation, a nonprofit organization created to support families devastated by gun violence and breast cancer, noting that mother and daughter have reunited.
At their funeral, paid for by an insistent Levine, the trio took the stage to share how grateful they were that Grimmie's work was forever etched in the hearts of fans. "All I'm going to say is thank God for the mark he left on this world," said Marcus, as Bud explained how he was dealing with the loss.
"The three things that keep me walking upright, otherwise it would be a crumpled mess in the corner, are: I know I'm going to see her again … now she's much better, now she's more alive than ever. Been, she's already I will not be hurt, and thirdly, and this is where I am fighting, is that God's plan is better than my plan. "
(Originally Posted March 12, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)