Inside the inspiring life and still strange death of Christina Grimmie

In a June 2016 interview, a musician still on the rise laid out the rest of his year's plans for the entertainment site. PopCrush.

Having recently released their second EP, Side toShe was struggling to release a full-length album for that December. "I definitely want to do that because there is so much great music right now," he shared. "I will write for the next few months." Assuming he met that challenge, he was hoping that another tour could be on the horizon, ideally with one of his best-known contemporaries.

%MINIFYHTML9fe921a9dcae8fa361ed00794d9b84a311% %MINIFYHTML9fe921a9dcae8fa361ed00794d9b84a312%

"Somebody like Ariana (Big) or maybeOnly one direction, you know, if I had the dream tour. Even (Justin) Bieber. I would love to open for Bieber, it would be amazing, that would definitely be the crowd I would like to play, "said the singer, though she noted that an album was still her most pressing focus:" Lots of amazing new music, I have so many things to come! ! "

Three days later, Christina Grimmie He went.