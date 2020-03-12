Inside the 1919 Stanley Cup Final: the year a pandemic ended the NHL season

When the Governor-General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston, first awarded his eponymous cup to the Montreal Hockey Club in 1893, the oldest tradition in North American sports began.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has been awarded to North American hockey champions every year, with only two exceptions: in 2005, when a blockade canceled the entire NHL season, and in 1919. Now, the year 2020. It seems that it can become the third party.

The NHL announced Thursday that it was pausing the 2019-2020 season indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). No one knows when or if the season will resume, but with less than a month to go until the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, it's safe to say that things will be drastically affected.

Although the situation in 2020 is regrettable, it is unprecedented. The 1918-19 season, one of two without a Stanley Cup champion, also suffered an epidemic. The difference is that the 1919 season was canceled a few hours before the decisive game of the Stanley Cup final.

That series featured the Montreal Canadiens, who defeated the Ottawa senators in the NHL finals, taking on the champions of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association (PCHA), the Seattle Metropolitans. The Montreal roster featured icons that included Georges Vezina, Joe Hall and "Newsy,quot; Lalonde, while Seattle captain Bernie Morris was unable to participate after being arrested for dodging the draft.

The games took place at the Seattle Ice Arena beginning March 19, 1919, with the rules alternating between the PCHA and NHL regulations in any other game. The rules back then were very different from what they are today. For example, according to a 2014 NHL.com article, direct passes to the puck were still prohibited in the NHL at the time.

Seattle dominated Montreal in Games 1 and 3 under PCHA rules, winning 7-0 and 7-2, respectively, while the Canadiens won Game 2 with a score of 4-2. Game 4 ended in a 0-0 draw despite 20 minutes of overtime, before Montreal took Game 5 to tie the series at 2-2-1. That set the stage for a decisive Game 6 to be played on April 1.

Sadly, that game never happened.

Just hours before its start was scheduled, Game 6 was canceled after five Montreal players fell ill with the Spanish flu, suffering from fevers ranging from 101 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

At the time, North America was at the height of the Spanish flu outbreak. The epidemic lasted almost three years from January 1918 to December 1920, spreading throughout the world with devastating consequences. It infected 500 million people, more than 25 percent of the world population at the time, and killed between 20 and 50 million.

Montreal coach George Kennedy offered to lose the cup to Seattle, but Metropolitan coach Pete Muldoon declined to accept it under the circumstances. A few days later, the Joe Hall of the Canadiens died at age 37 of pneumonia caused by the flu; Hall would be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1961. Kennedy also contracted the disease and never fully recovered, dying several years later.

In the end, no winner was officially declared and nothing was recorded in the Stanley Cup. When the trophy was redesigned in 1948, an inscription was added that read "1919 / Montreal Canadiens / Seattle Metropolitans / Series Not Completed,quot;.

Now, almost a hundred years after the day when one of the strangest and most tragic chapters in NHL history occurred, hockey is on hold again. It remains to be seen what, if any, he will sign up for in the Stanley Cup by 2020.