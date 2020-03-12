India suspends visas in attempt to stem spread of coronavirus | India News

India on Wednesday suspended all tourist visas until April 15 and said it would quarantine travelers arriving from seven countries affected by the virus as it tries to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The move comes when the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, and countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

India's visa suspension will begin on March 13 at 12:00 GMT at the port of departure, the government's Press Information Office said.

Diplomatic visas and visas for international organizations, employment and projects are exempt.

While the majority of COVID-19 cases have been in China, which shares a border with India, the number of new infections has stabilized there. However, critical points have emerged in Italy, Iran and Spain.

In China, where the pandemic originated in December, more than 3,000 people died, with a total number of infections of 80,924.

14-day quarantine

All travelers, including Indian citizens, "arriving or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days," the statement read. in the statement.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India, which has a population of 1.3 billion, has doubled to 60 in the past four days, increasing public fear and government alertness.

Many of the cases have been attributed to Indians who have traveled or worked in severely affected countries in Europe and the Middle East.

The visa decision was made after a meeting of ministers led by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, the statement said.

The government also "strongly advised,quot; Indians not to travel abroad as non-essentials, warning that they may be "quarantined for a minimum of 14 days."

Silenced Holi celebrations

Holi celebrations in India were muted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would not celebrate spring festival of colors

Visa-free travel to holders of Indian Citizenship Abroad (OCI) cards, some three million people, not nationals but indigenous ethnic families living abroad, was suspended until April 15.

And land border traffic will be channeled through "designated checkpoints with robust monitoring facilities."

Foreign citizens who plan to travel to India "for compelling reasons,quot; may contact their nearest Indian mission, according to the statement.

Separately, the Indian Immigration Office said that all visas and electronic visas granted to French, German and Spanish citizens before Wednesday "and that they have not yet entered India are suspended with immediate effect."

And Italian, Iranian, South Korean and Japanese citizens who have visas issued before March 3 "who have not yet entered India remain suspended."

Visas granted to Chinese citizens before February 5 also remain suspended, the statement said.

Foreigners already in India on valid visas are not affected by the new requirements.

After the visa announcement, national airline Air India said it was temporarily suspending flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul, the Press Trust of India reported.