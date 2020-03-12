In the attack on Iraq, a rudimentary insurgent tactic allows little defense

WASHINGTON – Images aware On social media after the attack in Iraq on Wednesday that killed three service members, two Americans and one British, showed a shabby white flatbed truck, stuck with primitive rocket tubes hidden in the desert bushes.
These types of photographs have often appeared in the past 18 years of United States wars in the Middle East, as insurgent groups have relied on rudimentary but effective tactics to mutilate and kill their technologically superior enemies.
But in recent months, with relatively few US troops still in Iraq, militias linked to Iran appear to have perfected a strategy that has left US forces with few resources to defend themselves, according to US officials, who are struggling to put up effective countermeasures. . instead.
The attack in Taji, Iraq, home to an expanding base about 15 miles north of Baghdad, involved about 30 rockets. More than a dozen hit the base, killing and injuring nearly 20 people.
Rocket attacks on joint American and Iraqi bases have been increasing slowly in recent months, especially after the U.S. airstrike on January 3 that killed a senior Iranian commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
An Iraqi militia with ties to Iran, called Kataib Hezbollah, was charged with a rocket attack in December that killed a US contractor. That attack, the death of General Suleimani, and the Iranian ballistic missile attack that followed brought the United States to the brink of war with Iran.
It is unclear who launched the attack on Wednesday, but US intelligence analysts. USA They believe that Kataib Hezbollah was probably involved.
According to US military officials, the militia strategy almost always involves a mobile launcher, such as a truck, parked several miles from one of several US bases and armed with a programmed trigger in about 30 minutes. The timer gives the crew enough time to flee before the rockets launch.
In 2015, when US troops returned to Iraq to counter the rise of the Islamic State, some US bases were defended by specific weapons systems to counter rockets, artillery, and mortars, known as C-RAMs, which were designed to defend against casualties. -High weapons such as 107-mm rockets fired at Taji.
Those defensive measures were removed and sent to Afghanistan when the Taliban began to regain swaths of territory across the country and once again threatened US bases there. But even those systems are far from perfect, especially at close range.
On Thursday, journalists asked General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, why there was no protection against the attack. "There is no system there to defend against such rockets," he said.
There are warning alarms for mixing rockets deployed there and bunkers that offer protection, which are staples of US bases in conflict zones around the world.
Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the commander of US forces in the Middle East, told lawmakers Tuesday that Patriot missiles and other air defense systems, likely C-RAM, were targeting Iraq.
Patriotic missiles, used against high-flying missiles, would help counter any future Iranian ballistic missile attacks, as would attacks against Ayn al Asad and Erbil in January, which injured dozens of Americans.
The rockets fired at Camp Taji, which military spokespersons called the 107-millimeter Katyushas, are ubiquitous features of the insurgent arsenal in the Middle East and North Africa. These short-range unguided weapons are cheap, mass-produced, and very different from the large ballistic missiles Iran fired at Ayn al Asad.
The name Katyusha, which is the Russian diminutive for Ekaterina, or Catherine, was the title of a popular folk song during World War II; the name was placed on large artillery rockets fired by the Red Army because its real name was secret. They were shot from truck-mounted launchers and debuted when German forces pressed Moscow.
In the 1970s, the name was used by the Israeli Defense Forces, served by several Russian Jewish veterans of World War II, to describe rockets fired by guerrillas. Since then, it has been in popular use and applied to large and small rockets of other classifications.
Americans have long been threatened by rockets of this type.
The Vietcong fighters used them against US bases, and they were important enough to be mentioned in an extensive review of the Vietnam War ordered in 1969.
In Afghanistan, rockets were often fired from Pakistan across the border into US outposts; They could be fired with makeshift timers from makeshift launchers. In Iraq, they have been fired at US forces since 2003, sometimes aiming directly at vehicles passing at short distances, or instead arcing at distant targets. In 2005, several 107-millimeter rockets were fired at two US Navy warships. USA In Aqaba, Jordan, killing a Jordanian soldier.
The rockets that killed three and wounded more than a dozen coalition troops on Wednesday night were likely Iranian Fajr-1 rockets, which are copies of a Chinese rocket called Type 63.
At just over 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet long, the Fajr-1 weighs approximately 40 pounds and carries a 3 to 5 pound explosive warhead at a maximum range of approximately 5 miles.
They don't need to be fired from special pitchers; instead, they can be fired from a simple dirt ramp or a pile of rocks with almost as much precision as they could from a specially designed launcher.
In the mid-1980s, the guerrilla tactic of using 107-millimeter rockets to harass fires was adopted by US-backed insurgents. USA in Afghanistan, using the Chinese-made Type 63 paid for by the C.I.A. attack Soviet controlled airfields. When the Libyan civil war broke out in 2011, the fighters mounted 107-mm rocket launchers on the back of the trucks.
In the mid-2000s, Iran-backed Hezbollah groups in Iraq partially disarmed rockets like these, placing large homemade explosive warheads on the rocket engine to create a weapon that coalition intelligence officers call IRAM, or ammunition makeshift rocket assisted. In 2012, insurgents in Syria used high-explosive IRAMs, and in 2018, fighters used these rocket engines to propel IRAMs with chemical weapon warheads.
Eric Schmitt contributed reporting
