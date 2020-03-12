In the attack on Iraq, a rudimentary insurgent tactic allows little defense

WASHINGTON – Images aware On social media after the attack in Iraq on Wednesday that killed three service members, two Americans and one British, showed a shabby white flatbed truck, stuck with primitive rocket tubes hidden in the desert bushes.

These types of photographs have often appeared in the past 18 years of United States wars in the Middle East, as insurgent groups have relied on rudimentary but effective tactics to mutilate and kill their technologically superior enemies.

But in recent months, with relatively few US troops still in Iraq, militias linked to Iran appear to have perfected a strategy that has left US forces with few resources to defend themselves, according to US officials, who are struggling to put up effective countermeasures. . instead.

The attack in Taji, Iraq, home to an expanding base about 15 miles north of Baghdad, involved about 30 rockets. More than a dozen hit the base, killing and injuring nearly 20 people.